Earthquake tremors felt in Jammu and Kashmir, epicentre in Afghanistan

An earthquake with magnitude 5 struck Afghanistan and the tremors were felt in the parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. According to US Geological Survey, The epicenter of the earthquake was the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region. The tremors were felt by the people living in the region around 4.19 pm on Thursday.

There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property so far.

Details of the tremors felt by the people of Afghanistan and India (Jammu and Kashmir)

Magnitude: 5.0

Epicenter: Afghanistan - Tajikistan Border Region

Date & Time: 28-11-2024 4:19 p.m.

Lat/Long: 71.32°E, 36.62°N

Depth: 209 km

Via: Kashmir Weather

Primary Data Source: GFZ

However, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremor took place at 4:19 am and Afghanistan was the origin of the earthquake at a depth of 165 km with latitude 36.49 degree north and longitude 71.27 degree east.