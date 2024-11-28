Earthquake tremors felt in Jammu and Kashmir, epicentre in Afghanistan

An earthquake with magnitude 5 struck Afghanistan and the tremors were felt in the parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. According to US Geological Survey, The epicenter of the earthquake was the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region. The tremors were felt by the people living in the region around 4.19 pm on Thursday.
There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property so far.
Details of the tremors felt by the people of Afghanistan and India (Jammu and Kashmir)
Magnitude: 5.0
Epicenter: Afghanistan - Tajikistan Border Region
Date & Time: 28-11-2024 4:19 p.m.
Lat/Long: 71.32°E, 36.62°N
Depth: 209 km
Via: Kashmir Weather
Primary Data Source: GFZ
However, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremor took place at 4:19 am and Afghanistan was the origin of the earthquake at a depth of 165 km with latitude 36.49 degree north and longitude 71.27 degree east.
Massive Afghan earthquake in 2023
People had just seconds to flee their homes when the terrifying sound of earth cracking open reverberated across western Afghanistan's Herat province. Nobody knows for sure how many people died in a 6.3 magnitude earthquake on Oct 7, 2023, or in the strong aftershocks that followed. The Taliban government estimated that at least 4,000 perished. The UN gave a far lower figure of about 1,500. Survivors stopped counting, exhausted after digging through dirt to save their loved ones or bury them. It was the deadliest natural disaster to strike Afghanistan in recent memory. It was also another major challenge for the Taliban since they seized power in 2021, a test of their readiness to lead a country beset by economic hardship, isolation, devastation from decades of war, and vulnerability to shocks like earthquakes and climate change.