Dooru Assembly Elections 2024: Who will prevail in four-way contest involving Congress, PDP?

Image Source : INDIA TV Dooru Assembly Elections 2024: Congress vs PDP vs JKAP vs DPAP

Dooru Assembly Election 2024: Dooru Assembly constituency is one of the 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir and will go to polls in the first phase of three-phased elections on September 18. The seat is currently held by Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party's (JKPDP) Syed Farooq Ahmad Andrabi since the last elections held in 2014, defeating Congress candidate Ghulam Ahmad Mir by a mere 161 votes.

Who are the candidates in Dooru Assembly constituency?

Congress has fielded Ghulam Ahmad Mir, who won the seat in the 2002 and 2008 Assembly elections. The JKPDP has chosen Mohammad Ashraf Malik, a former District and Sessions Judge, to represent the party from Dooru. Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party has fielded Bashir Ahmad Wani and the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) has chosen Mohamed Saleem Paray.

Past winners on the seat and the parties

1962 : Mir Qasim (JKNC)

: Mir Qasim (JKNC) 1977 : Haji Abdul Gani Khan (JKNC)

: Haji Abdul Gani Khan (JKNC) 1983 : Mohammad Akbar Ganie (JKNC)

: Mohammad Akbar Ganie (JKNC) 1987 : Mohammad Akbar Ganie (JKNC)

: Mohammad Akbar Ganie (JKNC) 1996 : Ghulam Hassan Wani (JKNC)

: Ghulam Hassan Wani (JKNC) 2002 : Ghulam Ahmad Mir (Congress)

: Ghulam Ahmad Mir (Congress) 2008 : Ghulam Ahmad Mir (Congress)

: Ghulam Ahmad Mir (Congress) 2014: Syed Farooq Ahmad Andrabi (JKPDP)

Dooru Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Dooru constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will go to the polls in the first phase on September 18, along with the other 23 constituencies of the UT, including Anantnag, Kulgam and Pulwama.

Dooru Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Dooru will be declared on October 8, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dooru Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 48,318 voters in the Dooru constituency during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections. Out of this, 24,469 voters were male and 23,751 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 83 valid postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dooru in 2014 was 30 (all were men).

In 2008, the total number of voters in the Dooru constituency was 43, 855. Out of this, 23,140 voters were male and 20,708 were female. There were a total of seven postal votes from this constituency.