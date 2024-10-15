Delhi Court extends Engineer Rashid's interim bail in terror funding case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sheikh Abdul Rashid.

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Engineer Rashid, a Member of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir, until October 28 in connection with a 2017 terror funding case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The decision came after Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh initially granted him bail on September 10 to allow him to participate in the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rashid has been incarcerated in Tihar Jail since 2019, following his arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as part of an investigation into terror funding activities. The court had previously deferred its decision on his application for regular bail.

The Assembly elections for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly took place in three phases from September 18 to October 1, with results announced on October 8. The National Conference-Congress alliance secured a clear majority, winning 48 seats.

Rashid serves as the head of the Awami Ittihad Party (AIP) and represents the Baramulla constituency. During the recent elections, his brother, Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh, successfully won the Langate seat by a narrow margin of 1,602 votes.

The charges against Engineer Rashid include allegations of collaborating with separatists and operatives from Pakistan to instigate disaffection towards India in Kashmir. He has also been accused of threatening local police officers, urging them to disregard orders from their superiors, claiming that such orders contributed to the oppression of Kashmiris. The case has continued to garner significant attention amid ongoing discussions about governance and security in the region.