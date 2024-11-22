Congress' U-turn on Article 370 resolution makes no difference: J-K CM Omar Abdullah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah on Friday (November 22) spoke about the resolution passed by the J&K Assembly seeking dialogue for the “restoration of special status and constitutional guarantees” to the Union Territory. Abdullah asserted that Congress' denial of backing the resolution would 'make no difference'.

Speaking to the media in Srinagar, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister stated that the key highlight was that the resolution over the Article 370 had been passed and not rejected. Regarding Congress retracting its support, Abdullah explained that the party, after being continuously targeted by the BJP, had diluted its stance. However, the J&K CM remarked that this would not affect the resolution's significance.

"From the first day, we have been striving to regain statehood for J&K. There are certain demands from the people that we cannot fulfill under the current Union Territory status. The critical point is that the resolution was not rejected but passed. A door has been opened. Congress is not part of our government; they support us from the outside," the Chief Minister said.

"Our government brought this resolution forward, and apart from the BJP, most MLAs, including those from Congress, supported it. The BJP then targeted Congress, pressuring them to backtrack, but this will not impact the resolution," he added.