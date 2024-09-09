Congress releases list of 19 candidates for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections | Check names

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Representational Image

Ahead of the Assembly elections in the valley, the Congress party released a fresh list of nineteen candidates on Monday, September 9, ready to contest key assembly constituencies in the region.

In a statement, the party elaborated on the nineteen constituencies where it has fielded candidates, preparing to compete against BJP, PDP, and other parties' nominees.

Significantly, among the nineteen constituencies, the party has fielded Irshad Ag Gani from Langate, Haji Abdul Rashid Dar from Sopore, Summit Mangotra from Udhampur West, Krishan Dev Singh from Samba, and Yogesh Sawhney from Jammu East.

The party also named T. S. Tony as its candidate from Bahu, Takur Manmohan Singh from Jammu West, and Balbir Singh from Nagrota, among others.



About Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections

Jammu and Kashmir will go to Assembly Elections on September 18, 25, and October 1. The results of the polls will be out on October 8. Significantly, the 2024 polls will be the first elections in the valley since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state was divided into two Union Territories in 2019.

In the last assembly elections in 2014, the BJP had won 25 seats ands this time, it is making all-out efforts to fend off the challenge from a resurgent Congress, which has made alliance with the National Conference.





