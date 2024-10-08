Chrar-i-Sharief Assembly Election LIVE: NC candidate Abdul Rahim Rather leads in early trends

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chrar-i-Sharief Assembly Election Results

Chrar-i-Sharief Assembly Election Results: National Conference candidate Abdul Rahim Rather is leading as the counting of votes began at 8 am today.

The Chrar-i-Sharief Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 30 of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Chrar-i-Sharief is one of the Assembly seats of the Budgam district. The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) are the main parties in the constituency. The JKPDP's Ghulam Nabi Lone won the Chrar-i-Sharief constituency in 2014. In 2008, the JKNC's Abdul Rahim Rather registered a sixth consecutive win.

Chrar-i-Sharief Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Chrar-i-Sharief constituency went to the polls in the second phase on September 25, along with the other 25 constituencies of the UT, including Lal Chowk and Ganderbal.

Chrar-i-Sharief Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Chrar-i-Sharief will be declared on October 8, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chrar-i-Sharief Jammu and Kashmir Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party's (JKPDP) sitting MLA Ghulam Nabi Lone, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader Advocate Abdul Rahim Rather, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party's (JKAP) Owais Ashraf Shah and Zahid Hussain Jan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the main candidates in the Chrar-i-Sharief seat. The Congress is in an alliance with the JKNC.

Chrar-i-Sharief Assembly Constituency Past Winners