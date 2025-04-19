Advertisement
Chaos erupts at Jammu airport after multiple flights cancelled amid bad weather in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir: A massive chaos erupted at the Jammu airport on Saturday (April 19) after multiple flights were cancelled due to bad weather in Srinagar.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu
Srinagar:

As per the current update, alternative connecting flights are being provided to passengers for the cancelled flights.Flights are usually cancelled or diverted in bad weather conditions primarily to ensure the safety of passengers, crew, and aircraft. Severe weather conditions such as heavy rains, thunderstorms, dust storms, snowstorms, fog, or strong winds can significantly impair visibility, disrupt navigation systems, and affect an aircraft’s ability to take off, land, or maintain stable flight.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

 

