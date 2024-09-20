Chanapore Assembly Election 2024: Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari faces PDP-NC-BJP challenge, who will win?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chanapore Assembly Election 2024

Chanapora is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. It is also a part of the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency. It is a general constituency. Chanapore is going to polls in the second phase of three-phased Assembly polls on September 25. The results of the elections will be out on October 18.

Candidates on the Chanapore seat

The National Conference has given ticket to Mushtaq Guroo while Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP has fielded Mohammed Iqbal Trumboo on the seat. Hilal Ahmad Wani is in the fray from the BJP while Apni Party chief Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari is also contesting from the seat. Congress is in alliance with the National Conference and has not fielded any candidate on the seat.

Chanapore Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll date

The Chanapore constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will go to the polls in the second phase on September 25, along with the other 25 constituencies of the UT, including Reasi and Rajouri.

Chanapore Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result date

The result for Chanapore will be declared on October 8, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.