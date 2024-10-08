Central Shalteng Election Result 2024 LIVE: Congress-led alliance takes lead on 20 seats

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Catch all the live updates on the Central Shalteng Election Result 2024

Central Shalteng Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: Central Shalteng is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and it is the constituency number 26 of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. Stay tuned to this space to catch all the live and latest updates on this constituency.

The counting of votes begins. Firstly, counting of postal ballot has started. As per the latest trends, Congress-led alliance is leading on 26 seats while BJP is leading on 25.

Deets on Assembly Results

According to the Election Commission of India, a total of nine candidates constested in the Central Shalteng Assembly constituency during the second phase of polling. Notably, the Congress party fielded its Jammu and Kashmir Chief, Tariq Hameed Karra, while the PDP nominated its Srinagar district president Abdul Qayum Bhat. The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party and the Jammu a Kashmir Awami National Conference have named Zaffer Habib Dar and Riyaz Ahmad Mir respectively as their candidates.

Central Shalteng Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Central Shalteng constituency in Jammu and Kashmir went to the polls in the third phase on October 1, along with the other 39 constituencies of the Union Territory, including Uri, Baramulla, and Gulmarg.