Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Jammu And Kashmir
  3. Jammu and Kashmir Bypoll Results 2025: Counting of votes to begin in Budgam, Nagrota seats

  Live Jammu and Kashmir Bypoll Results 2025: Counting of votes to begin in Budgam, Nagrota seats

Jammu and Kashmir Bypoll Results 2025 LIVE: Nagrota has witnessed a swing in voter preference over the years, alternating between the BJP and the National Conference across the last five Assembly elections since 1996.

Jammu and Kashmir Bypoll Results 2025 LIVE UPDATES
Jammu and Kashmir Bypoll Results 2025 LIVE UPDATES Image Source : INDIA TV
Written By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu
Published: , Updated:
Budgam:

The Budgam and Nagrota bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir recorded contrasting voter turnouts amid peaceful polling processes. The vote counting for both constituencies will commence at 8:00 am on Wednesday (November 14). Budgam, a National Conference (NC) stronghold, saw just over 50 per cent turnout despite chilly, sub-zero night temperatures. This bypoll was triggered after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated the seat following his victory in Ganderbal dsitrict. Seventeen candidates contested, with NC’s Aga Syed Mehmood facing a tough challenge from PDP’s Aga Syed Muntazir. The Budgam turnout was slightly lower than last year's assembly poll of 52.27 per cent. In Nagrota, polling was more enthusiastic, with over 75 per cent voter turnout recorded. The seat fell vacant after the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Devender Singh Rana. BJP candidate Devyani Rana, his daughter, sought to capitalise on her father's legacy in a triangular contest against NC’s Shamim Begum and JKNPP’s Harsh Dev Singh. Polling was peaceful, conducted across 150 stations, with voters queuing up from early morning, reflecting strong public engagement. 

Live updates :Jammu-Kashmir Bypoll Election Results

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 7:01 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Nagrota recorded over 75 per cent voter turnout

    In Nagrota, the polling was more enthusiastic, with over 75 per cent voter turnout recorded. The seat fell vacant after the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Devender Singh Rana. BJP candidate Devyani Rana, his daughter, sought to capitalise on her father's legacy in a triangular contest against NC’s Shamim Begum and JKNPP’s Harsh Dev Singh. 

     

  • 6:44 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Jammu and Kashmir: Budgam witnessed over 50 pc voter turnout despite chilly weather

    Budgam, a National Conference (NC) stronghold, saw just over 50 per cent turnout despite chilly, sub-zero night temperatures. This bypoll was triggered after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated the seat following his victory in Ganderbal district. Budgam has been a bastion of the NC with its candidates securing victory from the constituency since 1962, barring once in 1972 when the Congress candidate won from the seat. 

     

     

  • 6:34 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Budgam, Nagrota bypolls recorded contrasting voter turnouts

    The Budgam and Nagrota bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir recorded contrasting voter turnouts amid peaceful polling on November 11 (Tuesday). The Budgam assembly constituency has around 1.26 registered voters. The polls are being seen as a litmus test for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's government and his party, the National Conference (NC).

     

  • 6:20 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Bypoll in Budgam held after Omar Abdullah vacates seat

    Budgam, a National Conference (NC) stronghold, saw just over 50 per cent turnout despite chilly, sub-zero night temperatures. This bypoll was triggered after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated the seat following his victory in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. 

  • 6:12 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Vote counting for Budgam, Nagrota seats to commence at 8:00 am today

    The vote counting for Budgam and Nagrota constituencies will commence at 8:00 am on Wednesday (November 14). In Budgam, 17 candidates contested, with NC’s Aga Syed Mehmood facing a tough challenge from PDP’s Aga Syed Muntazir. The Budgam turnout was slightly lower than last year's assembly poll of 52.27 per cent. In Nagrota, the polling was more enthusiastic, with over 75 per cent voter turnout recorded. The seat fell vacant after the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Devender Singh Rana. BJP candidate Devyani Rana, his daughter, sought to capitalise on her father's legacy in a triangular contest against NC’s Shamim Begum and JKNPP’s Harsh Dev Singh. 

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 – Watch the fastest coverage, only on India TV.
Jammu Kashmir Budgam District Budgam Nagrota Jammu And Kashmir Pdp Omar Abdullah Bypolls By Polls Elections By Polls Result Bypoll Seats
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\