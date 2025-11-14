The Budgam and Nagrota bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir recorded contrasting voter turnouts amid peaceful polling processes. The vote counting for both constituencies will commence at 8:00 am on Wednesday (November 14). Budgam, a National Conference (NC) stronghold, saw just over 50 per cent turnout despite chilly, sub-zero night temperatures. This bypoll was triggered after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated the seat following his victory in Ganderbal dsitrict. Seventeen candidates contested, with NC’s Aga Syed Mehmood facing a tough challenge from PDP’s Aga Syed Muntazir. The Budgam turnout was slightly lower than last year's assembly poll of 52.27 per cent. In Nagrota, polling was more enthusiastic, with over 75 per cent voter turnout recorded. The seat fell vacant after the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Devender Singh Rana. BJP candidate Devyani Rana, his daughter, sought to capitalise on her father's legacy in a triangular contest against NC’s Shamim Begum and JKNPP’s Harsh Dev Singh. Polling was peaceful, conducted across 150 stations, with voters queuing up from early morning, reflecting strong public engagement.
- News
- Jammu And Kashmir
- Jammu and Kashmir Bypoll Results 2025: Counting of votes to begin in Budgam, Nagrota seats
Live Jammu and Kashmir Bypoll Results 2025: Counting of votes to begin in Budgam, Nagrota seats
Jammu and Kashmir Bypoll Results 2025 LIVE: Nagrota has witnessed a swing in voter preference over the years, alternating between the BJP and the National Conference across the last five Assembly elections since 1996.
Live updates :Jammu-Kashmir Bypoll Election Results
-
7:01 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
Nagrota recorded over 75 per cent voter turnout
In Nagrota, the polling was more enthusiastic, with over 75 per cent voter turnout recorded. The seat fell vacant after the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Devender Singh Rana. BJP candidate Devyani Rana, his daughter, sought to capitalise on her father's legacy in a triangular contest against NC’s Shamim Begum and JKNPP’s Harsh Dev Singh.
-
6:44 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
Jammu and Kashmir: Budgam witnessed over 50 pc voter turnout despite chilly weather
Budgam, a National Conference (NC) stronghold, saw just over 50 per cent turnout despite chilly, sub-zero night temperatures. This bypoll was triggered after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated the seat following his victory in Ganderbal district. Budgam has been a bastion of the NC with its candidates securing victory from the constituency since 1962, barring once in 1972 when the Congress candidate won from the seat.
-
6:34 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
Budgam, Nagrota bypolls recorded contrasting voter turnouts
The Budgam and Nagrota bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir recorded contrasting voter turnouts amid peaceful polling on November 11 (Tuesday). The Budgam assembly constituency has around 1.26 registered voters. The polls are being seen as a litmus test for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's government and his party, the National Conference (NC).
-
6:20 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
Bypoll in Budgam held after Omar Abdullah vacates seat
Budgam, a National Conference (NC) stronghold, saw just over 50 per cent turnout despite chilly, sub-zero night temperatures. This bypoll was triggered after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated the seat following his victory in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.
-
6:12 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
Vote counting for Budgam, Nagrota seats to commence at 8:00 am today
The vote counting for Budgam and Nagrota constituencies will commence at 8:00 am on Wednesday (November 14). In Budgam, 17 candidates contested, with NC’s Aga Syed Mehmood facing a tough challenge from PDP’s Aga Syed Muntazir. The Budgam turnout was slightly lower than last year's assembly poll of 52.27 per cent. In Nagrota, the polling was more enthusiastic, with over 75 per cent voter turnout recorded. The seat fell vacant after the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Devender Singh Rana. BJP candidate Devyani Rana, his daughter, sought to capitalise on her father's legacy in a triangular contest against NC’s Shamim Begum and JKNPP’s Harsh Dev Singh.
Top News
-
Bihar Assembly Election Results: Verdict to be out today after intense NDA-Mahagathbandhan battle
-
By Election results 2025 Live: Nagrota, Jubilee Hills; bypoll results of 6 states and UT today
-
Nuapada Bypoll Results 2025 LIVE: Snehangini Chhuria, Jay Dholakia – who will win?
-
Jammu and Kashmir Bypoll Results LIVE: Counting of votes to begin in Budgam and Nagrota seats today