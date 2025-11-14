Live Jammu and Kashmir Bypoll Results 2025: Counting of votes to begin in Budgam, Nagrota seats Jammu and Kashmir Bypoll Results 2025 LIVE: Nagrota has witnessed a swing in voter preference over the years, alternating between the BJP and the National Conference across the last five Assembly elections since 1996.

Budgam:

The Budgam and Nagrota bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir recorded contrasting voter turnouts amid peaceful polling processes. The vote counting for both constituencies will commence at 8:00 am on Wednesday (November 14). Budgam, a National Conference (NC) stronghold, saw just over 50 per cent turnout despite chilly, sub-zero night temperatures. This bypoll was triggered after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated the seat following his victory in Ganderbal dsitrict. Seventeen candidates contested, with NC’s Aga Syed Mehmood facing a tough challenge from PDP’s Aga Syed Muntazir. The Budgam turnout was slightly lower than last year's assembly poll of 52.27 per cent. In Nagrota, polling was more enthusiastic, with over 75 per cent voter turnout recorded. The seat fell vacant after the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Devender Singh Rana. BJP candidate Devyani Rana, his daughter, sought to capitalise on her father's legacy in a triangular contest against NC’s Shamim Begum and JKNPP’s Harsh Dev Singh. Polling was peaceful, conducted across 150 stations, with voters queuing up from early morning, reflecting strong public engagement.