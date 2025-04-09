BSF jawan injured while foiling IED attack on India-Pakistan border in Punjab A BSF jawan sustained serious injuries while foiling a major IED attack near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab. The explosive device was planted to target both security forces and farmers. Swift action by the patrol party and bomb squad averted a large-scale tragedy.

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan sustained serious injuries while averting a potential tragedy along the India-Pakistan border on the intervening night of April 8 and 9. The incident occurred when a BSF patrol party, during an area domination exercise ahead of the border fence, detected suspicious objects inside Indian territory.

The vigilant troops discovered a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted strategically to target security personnel and local farmers who frequently use the route during daytime. A closer inspection revealed multiple IEDs connected through concealed wires laid across the fields.

While cordoning off the area, a detonating device was accidentally triggered, seriously injuring a BSF jawan. Despite the explosion, the patrol party continued its mission, securing the area and preventing what could have been a massive tragedy.

At daybreak, the BSF Bomb Disposal Squad arrived at the location, safely neutralised the IEDs, and thoroughly sanitised the area, ensuring it was safe for further movement.

This operation reflects the unwavering courage and commitment of BSF troops, embodying their motto “Jeevan Paryanta Kartavya” (Duty Until Death). Their timely action not only averted a major security breach but also protected countless civilian lives.