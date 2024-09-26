Basohli Assembly Elections 2024: Will BJP be able to register its third consecutive victory from seat?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Basohli Assembly Constituency Elections 2024

Basohli Assembly Election 2024: The Basohli Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 65 of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Basohli is one of the Assembly seats of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, and it was previously held by the BJP's Chaudhary Lal Singh in 2014.

Who are the candidates in Basohli Assembly constituency?

A total of seven candidates have filed their nominations to contest the seat. However, two of the candidates from the Congress (Divya Suraj Partap Singh) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (Sumesh Spolia) candidacy were rejected. Moreover, Mohd Rafiq Butt, an independent candidate, withdrew his nominations, leaving space for four, including candidates from the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (Yoginder Singh), Congress (Chaudhary Lal Singh), Bahujan Samaj Party (Pankaj Kumar), and Bharatiya Janata Party (Darshan Kumar), to lock horns against each other for the election victory.

Basohli Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1977: Mangat Ram Sharma (Congress)

1983: Mangat Ram Sharma (Congress)

1987: Jagdish Raj Sapolia (Congress)

1996: Chaudhary Lal Singh (AIIC-T)

2002: Chaudhary Lal Singh (Congress)

2008: Jagdish Raj Sapolia (BJP)

2014: Chaudhary Lal Singh (BJP)



Basohli Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Basohli constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will go to the polls in the third phase on October 1, along with the other 39 constituencies of the UT, including Jammu East and Chenani.

Basohli Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Basohli will be declared on October 8, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Basohli Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 76,209 voters in the Basohli constituency during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections. Out of this, 41,176 voters were male and 35,033 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 529 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Basohli in 2014 was 852 (674 were men and 178 were women).

In 2008, the total number of voters in the Basohli constituency was 67,669. Out of this, 35,770 voters were male and 31,899 were female. There were 519 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Basohli in 2008 was 532 (372 were men and 160 were women).