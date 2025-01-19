Sunday, January 19, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Security forces launch operation in Sopore's Gujjar Pathri area, terrorists trapped

Security forces launch operation in Sopore's Gujjar Pathri area, terrorists trapped

Security forces cordoned off the Gujjar Pathri area in Sopore, Baramulla, following gunshots from a suspected hideout. Reports suggest 1-2 terrorists are trapped. Search operations are ongoing with all safety precautions in place.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Nitin Kumar
Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir)
Published : Jan 19, 2025 19:45 IST, Updated : Jan 19, 2025 19:51 IST
Baramulla terrorist attack
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Baramulla: Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists in Sopore.

Security forces launched an operation in the Gujjar Pathri area of Sopore, Baramulla, after detecting gunshots from a suspected hideout on Tuesday. The area has been cordoned off, and officials report that 1 to 2 terrorists are believed to be trapped inside.

According to sources, the operation began following intelligence inputs about terrorist activity in the region. As the forces approached the hideout, gunshots were heard, prompting them to secure the vicinity.

"A search operation is currently underway, and all precautionary measures are being taken to ensure civilian safety in the area," an official confirmed.

Further updates on the situation are awaited as security personnel continue their efforts to neutralise the suspected militants.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement