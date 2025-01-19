Security forces launch operation in Sopore's Gujjar Pathri area, terrorists trapped

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Baramulla: Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists in Sopore.

Security forces launched an operation in the Gujjar Pathri area of Sopore, Baramulla, after detecting gunshots from a suspected hideout on Tuesday. The area has been cordoned off, and officials report that 1 to 2 terrorists are believed to be trapped inside.

According to sources, the operation began following intelligence inputs about terrorist activity in the region. As the forces approached the hideout, gunshots were heard, prompting them to secure the vicinity.

"A search operation is currently underway, and all precautionary measures are being taken to ensure civilian safety in the area," an official confirmed.

Further updates on the situation are awaited as security personnel continue their efforts to neutralise the suspected militants.