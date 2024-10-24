Thursday, October 24, 2024
     
  5. Jammu and Kashmir: Civilian porter killed, 4 soldiers injured in terror attack on Army vehicle

A civilian porter was killed in the assault, while four soldiers sustained injuries, according to official reports from the Army. Terrorists launched an attack on an Army vehicle that was part of a convoy.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Anurag Roushan
Srinagar
Updated on: October 24, 2024 21:06 IST
Army vehicle attacked
Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

An army vehicle came under attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on Thursday. As per the information, the incident took place near Nagin post area in Botapathr region, close to the Line of Control (LOC). As per army officials, the terrorist attack on the vehicle took the life of a civilian porter and four soldiers have also sustained injuries. Meanwhile, local police have confirmed the incident.

Sources indicate that this could be a potential infiltration attempt, heightening concerns of renewed cross-border incursions. Security forces have increased vigilance in the area, and further details are expected as investigations continue.

More details are awaited. 

