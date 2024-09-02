Monday, September 02, 2024
     
Army jawan injured after terrorists open fire at Sunjwan military base in Jammu

Earlier in February 2018, the terrorists attacked the Sunjawan military camp resulting in the killing of six soldiers, a civilian and three terrorists.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Anurag Roushan
Jammu
Updated on: September 02, 2024 12:38 IST
Army jawan injured after terrorists open fire at Sunjwan military base in Jammu
Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

One Army jawan sustained injuries in the Sunjwan military station in Jammu after terrorists fired from a stand-off distance from outside the base on Monday. According to Defence officials, search operations are on to locate the perpetrators. 

According to the information, terrorists opened fire at the Sunjwan Camp in Jammu at 11 am, firing from a distance of 200 meters. One of the bullets hit a soldier stationed at the sentry position, who was subsequently taken to the hospital with injuries. Following the attack, the Indian Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police immediately launched a major operation.

Sources indicated that some suspected terrorists were spotted in the area, which led to the encounter. Sunjwan is a densely populated residential area, prompting security forces to urge residents to stay indoors. Meanwhile, a comprehensive search operation is underway in the region. Army and police teams are actively working on the ground to bring the situation under control and apprehend the terrorists. 

