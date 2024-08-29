Anantnag Assembly constituency 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : DFD dfd

The Anantnag Assembly constituency, one of the 90 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, is a high-profile seat in the UT. Anantnag is a part of Anantnag–Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency, which was won by JKNC’s Mian Altaf Ahmad in the recently concluded general elections 2024. Anantnag Assembly constituency is located in Anantnag district. It is constituency number 40 of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. It will be the first election in the valley since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state divided into two Union Territories in 2019.

Anantnag Assembly constituency demographic profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 83,607 voters in the Anantnag constituency during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections. Out of this, 42,766 voters were male and 40,841 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. The number of service voters in Jammu East in 2014 was 33.

In 2008, the total number of voters in the Anantnag constituency was 76,410. Out of this, 39,445 voters were male and 36,965 were female. The number of service voters in Jammu East in 2008 was 7.

Voter turnout in Anantnag Assembly constituency in 2008 and 2014

50,883 out of 83,607 voters cast their votes in 2014 assembly election in the Anantnag seat, accumulating total voter turnout 74.58 per cent.

31,501 out of 76,410 voters cast their votes in 2008 assembly election in the Anantnag constituency, accumulating total voter turnout 41.23 per cent.

Anantnag Assembly election dates

The election to elect 90 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will take place in three phases. The elections will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The polling is scheduled for September 18, 2024 in the first phase election.

Anantnag Assembly election results

The results of the polls will be announced on October 4.

Anantnag constituency candidates 2024

PDP: Mirza Mehboob Beg

Congress: Peerzada Mohammad Syed

Anantnag by-elections 2016

In the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly by-elections 2016, Mehbooba won over Congress candidate Hilal Ahmad Shah. She got 17,701 votes, while Shah managed to get 5,616 votes. NC leader Iftikhar Misger stood third with 2,811 votes.

Anantnag 2008 and 2014 Winners

Historically, the constituency has been a stronghold of Mehbooba Mufit’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed won the seat in 2008 and 2014.

In 2008, Sayeed defeated JKN's Mirza Mehboob Beigh with a margin of 4,891 votes. Sayeed got 12439 votes, while his rival Beigh bagged 7548 votes.

In 2014, Sayeed won over Congress' Hilal Ahmad Shah. Sayeed bagged 16,983 votes, while his rival Shah managed to get 10955 votes.

Carrying forward her father’s political legacy, Mehbooba retained the seat in the assembly elections 2016. She became the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir after winning the Anantnag Assembly constituency in 2016.

Anantnag Assembly Constituency Past Winners