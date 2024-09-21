'J-K Assembly election going to end rule of Abdullah, Mufti and Nehru-Gandhi family': Amit Shah | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Amit Shah in Jammu-Kashmir: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed an election rally in the Mendhar constituency of Jammu-Kashmir today (September 21) ahead of the second phase of Assembly Elections 2024.

Addressing a public meeting in Mendhar, Amit Shah said, "This election is going to end the rule of three families in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah family, Mufti family and Nehru-Gandhi family. These three families had stopped democracy here. If Modi government had not come in 2014, then panchayat, block and district elections would not have taken place."

Amit Shah added, "Since 1947, in every war fought against Pakistan, the soldiers from this land, Jammu and Kashmir, have defended India. When terrorism entered in the 1990s, courtesy Farooq Abdullah, it was my Pahadi, Gurjar, and Bakarwal brothers who bravely faced bullets on the borders."

Three families stopped democracy in J-K: Amit Shah

Modi govt ended terrorism in J-K

"Today, Modi Government has ended terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and has given laptops to the youth instead of stones," Home Minister said.

"After Modi ji came to power, OBCs, backward classes, Gujjar Bakarwals and Paharis got reservation. When I presented its bill in the Parliament, Farooq Abdullah's party opposed it and started instigating Gujjar brothers here. Then I had promised that we will give reservation to the hill people without reducing the reservation of Gujjar-Bakarwal brothers...and we fulfilled that promise," he added.