Amarnath Yatra 2026: First glimpse of Baba Barfani revealed before pilgrimage's commencement | VIDEO

Anantnag:

Days before the beginning of the annual Amarnath Yatra, the first glimpse of Baba Barfani was revealed on Saturday. The video of Baba Barfani was assessed by India TV that showed the beautiful Shivling in the Amarnath cave in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The first glimpse has created an excitement among devotees before the beginning of the yatra. This year, the Amarnath Yatra will begin from July 3 and will continue for 57 days, concluding on August 28.

"The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra will commence this year on 3 July 2026 and conclude on Raksha Bandhan, 28 August 2026, spanning a total of 57 days. The Pratham Puja, to invoke the blessings of Lord Shiva, will be held on Jyeshtha Purnima, 29 June 2026," Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's office had posted on X (formerly Twitter) last month.

Security heightened for Amarnath Yatra; top official review situation

Before the beginning of the Amarnath Yatra, security has been tightened across the union territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the Anantnag district. Top security officials, including Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone and Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg, have been reviewing the situation constantly in the UT.

On May 21, Garg also held a high-level meeting that was attended by the Deputy Commissioners of Anantnag, Srinagar, Ganderbal and Bandipora, and other top officials. During the meeting, he emphasised expediting registrations to meet the target of 28,000 service providers besides ponies.

He also directed officials to ensure the timely generation of RFID cards for all registered service providers by May 30. He also reviewed the development of pony stands and was informed that essential infrastructure works, including fencing and development of sheds, have already been completed.

Taking stock of telecom connectivity and bandwidth availability at base camps and along the yatra axes up to the Holy Cave, Garg directed telecom companies to ensure uninterrupted and efficient network services during the pilgrimage period.