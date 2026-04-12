Amarnath Yatra 2026: LG office announces pilgrimage schedule; check dates and other details

Anantnag:

The annual Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 3 and conclude on August 28, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The 57-day pilgrimage schedule was announced by the office of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha after a key meeting of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board.

Registrations for the yatra will open from April 15, with arrangements in place for both online and offline modes to facilitate devotees from across the country.

“The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra will commence this year on 3 July 2026 and conclude on Raksha Bandhan, 28 August 2026, spanning a total of 57 days. The Pratham Puja, to invoke the blessings of Lord Shiva, will be held on Jyeshtha Purnima, 29 June 2026,” LG Sinha’s office posted on X.

“Advance registration for the Yatra will begin on 15 April 2026 via both offline and online modes. This facility will be available at 554 branches of J&K Bank, PNB, SBI, and Yes Bank across the country,” it added.

During the meeting, the board finalised the schedule and reviewed arrangements for the pilgrimage. Authorities have confirmed that only individuals aged between 13 and 70 years will be permitted to take part in the yatra.

Pilgrims to have option of two routes

Pilgrims will be able to travel to the holy cave shrine through two routes. The traditional path, which begins from Nunwan in Pahalgam, stretches about 48 kilometres and passes through Anantnag district. The second option is a shorter but steeper 14-kilometre route from Baltal in Ganderbal district.

Officials are expected to make detailed arrangements to ensure the safety and smooth movement of devotees during the pilgrimage period.

Every year, the sacred journey to the Amarnath cave shrine draws thousands of pilgrims, reflecting deep-rooted faith and spiritual devotion. With anticipation already building, authorities are gearing up to ensure smooth conduct of the yatra amid heightened enthusiasm and religious fervour.