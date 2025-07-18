Amarnath Yatra resumes after rain disruption, over 2.5 lakh devotees perform darshan so far Amarnath Yatra 2025: The 38-day-long Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 9. While initial fears loomed following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, the pilgrimage has seen a strong and enthusiastic response from devotees, defying earlier concerns about low participation.

Jammu:

The Amarnath Yatra resumed on Friday (July 18) after being temporarily suspended due to heavy rainfall and landslides in parts of Kashmir. Pilgrims were once again allowed to proceed towards the holy cave shrine from the Nunwan (Pahalgam) and Baltal base camps, officials confirmed.

The suspension was enforced on Thursday (July 17) as heavy rains triggered landslides and shooting stones, rendering the steep mountain paths unsafe for travel. Authorities had halted movement for urgent repairs and maintenance of the affected tracks.

2.51 lakh devotees complete darshan in 15 days

According to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), 2.51 lakh pilgrims have successfully performed darshan at the Amarnath cave shrine since the Yatra began on July 3. On Thursday alone, 5,110 devotees managed to offer prayers before the route was closed.

The Yatra, which spans 38 days, will continue until August 9. Despite early apprehensions stemming from the Pahalgam terror attack in April, the turnout has remained robust and enthusiastic.

Weather forces temporary halt

The suspension on Thursday came in response to continuous rainfall over two days, prompting officials to prioritise safety. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, stated that repair work was necessary and no pilgrims were allowed to move upwards from either base camp.

However, descending pilgrims from Panchtarni to Baltal were permitted under the watch of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel and Mountain Rescue Teams.

Optimism about record numbers

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed optimism that the pilgrimage could witness a record turnout this year. “After the Pahalgam attack, it seemed unlikely that people would come. But now, we have crossed 2.5 lakh. If this pace continues, we may reach 3.5 lakh,” he said.

Significance of the yatra

The Amarnath Yatra is an annual spiritual journey to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva in the Himalayas of South Kashmir. Pilgrims from across India and even abroad undertake this arduous trek each year, which stands as a testament to faith, devotion, and endurance.