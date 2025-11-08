Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces trap terrorists after fierce border firefight in Kupwara district Jammu and Kashmir: Security officials have emphasized that cross-border infiltration attempts in Jammu and Kashmir typically surge just before the onset of winter, as heavy snowfall soon restricts movement across the Line of Control.

Srinagar:

On November 7 (Friday), Indian security agencies received specific intelligence about an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of Kupwara district. Responding swiftly, a joint task force in Jammu and Kashmir comprising Army and paramilitary units launched a targeted operation to pre-empt any breach.​

Troops spot suspicious movement

During heightened surveillance, alert troops noticed suspicious activity near the LoC. When the armed personnel challenged the suspected infiltrators, the latter opened indiscriminate fire, initiating a tense engagement amidst difficult and rugged terrain. The forces immediately established contact, cordoned off the area, and launched an intense search to prevent the escape of the terrorists.​

Terrorists trapped in Keran forests

The prompt response by the joint operation team succeeded in trapping the terrorists within the sector. Sources indicated that the firefight continued for several hours, with the area thoroughly combed to ensure no further infiltration. Additional reinforcements sealed off escape routes, as the security forces maintained a high level of vigilance.​

Increased vigil before winter

Officials highlight that cross-border infiltration attempts frequently intensify before the onset of harsh winter when snow restricts movement across the LoC. Sustained efforts by the Army and intelligence agencies remain crucial in countering such threats and safeguarding border regions against external incursions.​

Ongoing operation and security outlook

The infiltration bid was effectively foiled, and the operation continues in Keran sector to neutralise trapped terrorists and eliminate any remaining threats. Security forces remain on high alert, utilizing coordinated intelligence, surveillance, and prompt action to protect territorial integrity in this sensitive border zone.​