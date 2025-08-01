Abdullah welcomes PM Modi's praise on Gujarat visit, highlights tourism as Key to J-K's economic revival Omar Abdullah was on a two-day visit to Gujarat to promote Jammu and Kashmir as a key travel destination, especially in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which had a chilling effect on tourism in the region.

New Delhi:

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has warmly responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise of his recent visit to Gujarat, describing tourism as a vital component of Jammu and Kashmir's economy and a bridge for national unity.

The exchange began after PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter), lauding Omar Abdullah’s visit to the Sabarmati Riverfront and the Statue of Unity. "Kashmir to Kevadia! Good to see Shri Omar Abdullah Ji enjoying his run at the Sabarmati Riverfront and visiting the Statue of Unity. His visit to SoU gives an important message of unity and will inspire our fellow Indians to travel to different parts of India," the Prime Minister wrote.

Responding to the post, Chief Minister Abdullah echoed the sentiment, stressing the importance of domestic travel to Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which adversely impacted tourism in the region.

"I’m a firm believer that travel broadens the horizons & the mind @narendramodi ji. It’s especially important for us in J&K as tourism is a crucial part of our economy & has the potential to gainfully employ lakhs of people," Abdullah posted on X. "That’s why I & my colleagues are trying to convince more of our fellow Indians to visit J&K, especially after the tragic events earlier this year.”"

Omar Abdullah was in Ahmedabad on a two-day visit to promote Jammu and Kashmir as a safe and attractive travel destination. He participated in a tourism-focused event and held meetings with tour operators, travel industry representatives, and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to boost domestic travel to the Union Territory.

The Chief Minister also shared his personal experience during the trip, writing about his morning run along the Sabarmati Riverfront and past the Atal Foot Bridge"It’s one of the nicest places I’ve been able to run & it was a pleasure to get to share it with so many other walkers/runners," he wrote.

The warm exchange between the two leaders has been widely appreciated for setting a tone of unity and cooperation in national development through tourism promotion.