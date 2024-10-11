AAP announces support for Omar Abdullah's NC in Jammu and Kashmir, submits letter to LG

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Srinagar: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, Vice President Omar Abdullah and others during the partys Legislature Party Meeting after Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election result, at the headquarters Nawa e Subha in Srinagar

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) officially announced its support for the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The AAP submitted a formal letter of support for the Omar Abdullah-led government to the Lieutenant Governor's office.

The AAP won the Doda constituency in the recently concluded Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls. Mehraj Malik, the party candidate, won the seat by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Gajay Singh Rana by a margin of 4,538 votes. Overall, the party received just 0.52 per cent of the vote share.

"Aam Aadmi Party will extend support to JKNC in Jammu and Kashmir. The letter of support has been submitted to the Lt Governor. The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has one MLA of AAP," the party said.

Earlier, the National Conference (NC) on Thursday achieved a majority in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly following the decision of four independent MLAs to join the party. Independent MLAs Dr Rameshwar Singh, Choudhary Mohammed Akram, Satish Sharma, and Pyare Lal Sharma have decided to support the National Conference in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. With this induction, the NC's strength in the Assembly rose to 46, which is exactly a majority mark in the Assembly. The NC won 42 seats in the recently concluded Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

Omar Abdullah was elected as the leader of the JKNC legislative party in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Thursday, paving the way for him to be the next Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.