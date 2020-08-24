Yoga for strong Nervous System | Swami Ramdev shares yoga asanas, pranayamas

While physical health is very important, keeping the nervous system strong plays an important role in determining the overall health of our body. Shaky hands and legs, constant pain in head and face, high blood pressure are some of the early signs of neurological conditions. Our lifestyle plays a major role as it affects our bodies directly. Nerves act like wires in our bodies. They circulate the information to the brain about what is happening in the body. When these nerves stop working accurately, it is considered to be a neurological defect. This problem of nerves is temporary at times, and sometimes becomes a problem of a lifetime. Swami Ramdev, in a special show on India TV, has shared some yogasanas and pranayamas that are very effective in strengthening the nervous system.

Reason for nerve weakness

High blood pressure and fatty deposits in the veins

Tissue damage from autoimmune disease

Nerves become weak due to diabetes

Injury due to accident

Yoga Asanas for Strong Nervous System

Vakrasana: It helps facilitate digestion and regulates the secretion of digestive juices. Ustrasana: It helps reduce fat on thighs, strengthens shoulders and back muscles, expands the abdominal region and improves respiration. Gomukhasana: It is very beneficial in treating chronic knee pain, strengthens the spine and abdominal muscles. It also helps to improve chest activity Yoga Mudra Asana: This asana helps in eradicating Migraine and sinus problems. It also helps to treat liver and kidney diseases. Mandukasana: This asana helps treating problems of constipation and strengthens immunity. Mandukasana also helps control diabetes and cholestrol. Halasana: Helps cure backache, infertility, insomnia, sinusitis, thyroid and menstruation problems. Uttanpadasana: It helps in treating acidity, indigestion and constipation. It also cures back pain and improves reproductive organs.

Pranayamas for strong Nervous System

According to Swami Ramdev, pranayamas are also very helpful in calming and balancing the nervous system. Pranayamas like kapalbhati and anulom vilom are very effective in sharpening the brain and increasing memory. On the other hand, bhastrika, bhramari, ujjayi and udgith help in improving the respiratory and digestive systems.

