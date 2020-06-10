Image Source : INDIA TV Yoga for Cancer Patients | Swami Ramdev shares effective yoga asanas

In today's day and age, people have started growing fruits and vegetables by injecting them with chemicals in order to make them grow big in lesser time. This has resulted in many new diseases and problems in the human body. Cancer is one of the many diseases that is caused by chemical infused food. According to the report of the World Health Organization, 60 percent of cancer patients will be increased in the next 2 decades. Not just adults, but little children are also falling prey to this deadly disease. According to Swami Ramdev, a poor diet is one of the many reasons that people fall ill. He says that in today's time, people are mostly eating chemicals rather than good food.

According to Swami Ramdev, all types of cancer can be overcome with yoga. He believes that a good diet and yoga asanas daily can make any person feel fit in no time. By performing yogasanas, good energy is generated in the body which also removes the negative effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy done during the cancer treatment.

Pranayamas for Cancer Patients

According to Swami Ramdev, Pranayama can prove to be very effective for getting rid of a deadly disease like cancer. Therefore, do Bhramari, Udgith, Anulom-Antonyms, Kapalbhati etc. daily for half to 1 hour in the morning to experience the effective results. On the other hand, Sheetali and Sheetkali pranayamas help to cool down the heat generated in the body due to chemotherapy and radiotherapy. He says that pranayamas not just help relax the body, but strengthens the mind as well as fight all kinds of diseases. Swami Ramdev says Ujjayi asanas are very beneficial for throat cancer.

Yoga Asanas for Cancer Patients

Swami Ramdev explains that yogasanas like sukshma vyayamas, mandukasana, ushtanasana, vakra asanas, gaumukhasana, pawanmuktanasana are very beneficial in strenthening the body. It ensures good blood circulation and helps treat diseases. Also, doing uttanpadasana, naukasana, markatasana, and bhujangasana are also very effective.

Diet of cancer patients

Make a decoction by adding 50 mL of wheatgrass, 50 mL of aloe vera juice, some neem leaves, 40 mL of gooseberry juice, some basil leaves and a little bit of Giloy. Drink it on an empty stomach and before dinner. It is a panacea for all types of cancers except for blood cancer If a small child is suffering from cancer, give him a teaspoon of gooseberry juice. If you want, you can add a little honey to it. Also, give the Amla candy or amla murabba to the children. Eat green vegetables Do not consume salt, frozen things and sweets Stay away from cigarettes, alcohol and meat Drink gourd juice on an empty stomach. Also, eat the vegetable daily Eat pomegranate. This will treat cancer as well as other diseases Drink tomato soup. This is very beneficial for cancer patients. You can also eat raw tomatoes if you want Consume raw onion. This relieves the problems of blood pressure, cancer, insomnia etc Must eat salad of radish, cucumber, carrot, onion, spinach, fenugreek and other green vegetables Take sprouted grains on an empty stomach

