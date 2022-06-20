Yoga Day 2022: What is Jal Neti and Sutra Neti; Benefits and precautions you should know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OEKAKIUCHIKO Jal Neti and Sutra Neti

Yoga Day 2022: There are many Yoga asanas and various yogic techniques that are performed by yoga practitioners. Among these, the most heard and practised yogic techniques which helps to stay away from respiratory diseases and other health-related problems are Jal Neti and Sutra Neti. Let us know more about both the techniques and their benefits, precautions and procedures to perform them.

1. Jal Neti

Jal Neti is a technique to clean the nasal passage, nasal path to the throat, just like any other part of the body. It helps in breathing exercises and clears the blockage of the breathing passage.

Things required to perform Jal Neti

A Jal Neti pot

Salt

Lukewarm water

How to perform Jal Neti

Jal Neti can be performed near the sink or in a bowl.

Step 1: Take warm water in the Jal Neti pot and check its temperature on your arms. It should not be too hot or cold.

Step 2: Add a pinch of salt to the water and mix it well.

Step 3: Now place the nozzle of the pot in one nostril firmly so that there is no leakage. You have to breathe through your mouth. Try not to sniff, laugh or sneeze.

Step 4: Bend forward from the waist so that the nose tip is at the lowest point and roll the head to the opposite side so that the spout-blocked nostril can be on the upside.

Step 5: Wait for a few seconds and you will see that water will start coming out from the other nostril.

Step 6: Perform this practice for 30 seconds and gently remove the pot.

Step 7: Blow the air from both nostrils once you complete the technique to clean the air passage.

Step 8: Repeat the process with the other nostril.

Benefits of Jal Neti

If you will make it a regular practice, it will keep the nasal passage bacteria-free.

It helps to keep the nasal tissues healthy.

It helps asthmatic patients to breathe properly.

It reduces the chance of a middle ear infection.

It reduces the risk of respiratory problems like sore throat, tonsil, cough etc.

It improves vision.

It reduces stress and relaxes the mind and body.

Precaution of Jal Neti

Patients with high blood pressure are advised to perform this exercise carefully in a standing position.

After performing the exercise, one should dry their nose completely

One should learn this technique from a professional expert.

2. Sutra Neti

Similar to Jal Neti, Sutra Neti also helps to keep the nasal passage clean. Just the technique of performing Sutra Neti is different from Jal Neti. This is performed by the use of a cord or thread made of cotton. It is inserted from the nostril and comes out of the mouth. It helps to keep bacterias at bay.

How to perform Sutra Neti

Step 1: Take a cotton cord and insert it from either of the two nostrils.

Step 2: The cord length should be long so that it can come out from the mouth.

Step 3: By holding the thread, pull it in the to and fro motion.

Step 4: After several rounds, take the thread out through the mouth.

Benefits of Sutra Neti

It helps in cleaning the nostril blockage.

It prevents respiratory problems

It improves vision.

It reduces stress and relaxes the mind and body.

Precautions of Sutra Neti

It should be performed under professional guidance.

In case you are having trouble, it is advised to stop the practice right there and seek professional help

