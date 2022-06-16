Yoga Day 2022: Diabetes and high BP can be controlled by performing these asanas

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Woman performs yoga

Studies have proven that regular practice of yoga can lead to improvements in both cholesterol and fasting glucose levels. Stimulating the pancreas with the help of yoga postures helps rejuvenate insulin production. Some asanas also help stimulate the circulatory and nervous system, keeping the blood sugar levels in check.

Research has shown that regular practice of some yoga asanas helps squeeze and compress the abdomen, stimulating pancreatic or hormonal secretions. This pushes more insulin into the bloodstream, rejuvenating the beta cells in the pancreas.

Yoga helps to lower blood pressure

The AHA (America Heart Association) has published a review of various trials indicating that yoga helps to lower blood pressure and is unlikely to cause any harm to people suffering from high blood pressure. In another review conducted in 2016, it was concluded that strenuous yoga practices like those involving sun salutations or Surya Namaskar count as strenuous exercises and help to reduce blood pressure.

Yogasanas for BP control

Yoga asanas usually involve breathing deeply and consciously while synchronizing the body movements. It can help keep blood pressure in check naturally, primarily by relieving stress. Shishuasana (Child Pose), Paschimottanasana (Forward Bend Pose), Virasana (hero pose), Badhakonasana (Butterfly Pose) and Ardha Matsyendrasana (Sitting Half Spinal Twist) which can prove highly beneficial, especially for those suffering from resistant hypertension.

How Yoga helps the diabetic patients

Apart from asanas, practicing breathing exercises like kapalbhati and anulom vinulom is also extremely beneficial. Anulom vinulom is an alternate breathing technique that soothes your nervous system and helps the bodily systems maintain equilibrium. This also helps abate stress, which is another potential contributor to hyperglycemia and Hypertension. Kapalbhati stimulates the production of insulin, and when combined with Nauli Kriya, it really helps keep the blood sugar levels in check. A sattvic diet rich in fiber, legumes, whole grains and vegetables is a perfect complement to the exercise regimen.

Spokesperson: Ms Deepika Dixit, Senior Yoga Teacher at Jindal Naturecure Institute