Yashasvi Jaiswal hospitalised with acute gastroenteritis: Symptoms, causes and treatment

India’s regular Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was hospitalised on Wednesday after suddenly feeling unwell while playing for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. The young batter developed stomach cramps that worsened after the match and was taken to Aditya Birla Hospital, where doctors later confirmed he had acute gastroenteritis.
While the term may sound worrying, acute gastroenteritis is actually one of the most common stomach illnesses and doesn’t just affect athletes. In this piece, we break down what acute gastroenteritis is, what causes it, how it spreads, how it’s treated, how to prevent it, and when it’s best to see a doctor.
What acute gastroenteritis is
Acute gastroenteritis is an inflammation of the stomach and intestines. It typically causes symptoms such as abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting and, in some cases, fever. The onset can be sudden, which explains how someone might feel fine one moment and distinctly unwell the next.
Common causes of acute gastroenteritis:
- Viral infections, such as norovirus or rotavirus
- Bacterial infections from contaminated food or water
- Food poisoning
- Occasionally, reactions to certain medications or poor food handling
How acute gastroenteritis spreads:
- Consuming contaminated food or water
- Poor hand hygiene, especially after using the toilet
- Close contact with someone who is already infected
Treatment of acute gastroenteritis usually involves:
- Drinking plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration
- Oral rehydration salts (ORS) or electrolyte drinks
- Adequate rest
- Light, easy-to-digest foods once appetite returns
- Antibiotics are rarely required unless tests confirm a bacterial infection
Helpful tips to prevent acute gastroenteritis:
- Wash hands thoroughly and often
- Avoid unhygienic or questionable food, particularly while travelling or during tournaments
- Drink clean, safe water
- Be cautious with raw or undercooked food
When to see a doctor:
- Severe or persistent abdominal pain
- Signs of dehydration, such as dizziness, dry mouth or very little urine
- High fever
- Symptoms lasting longer than two to three days
The good news is that most cases clear up within a few days with the right care. For athletes like Jaiswal, early medical attention helps ensure a quicker and safer return.