Yashasvi Jaiswal hospitalised with acute gastroenteritis: Symptoms, causes and treatment India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was hospitalised after being diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis. Here’s a simple explainer on causes, treatment and recovery.

New Delhi:

India’s regular Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was hospitalised on Wednesday after suddenly feeling unwell while playing for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. The young batter developed stomach cramps that worsened after the match and was taken to Aditya Birla Hospital, where doctors later confirmed he had acute gastroenteritis.

While the term may sound worrying, acute gastroenteritis is actually one of the most common stomach illnesses and doesn’t just affect athletes. In this piece, we break down what acute gastroenteritis is, what causes it, how it spreads, how it’s treated, how to prevent it, and when it’s best to see a doctor.

What acute gastroenteritis is

Acute gastroenteritis is an inflammation of the stomach and intestines. It typically causes symptoms such as abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting and, in some cases, fever. The onset can be sudden, which explains how someone might feel fine one moment and distinctly unwell the next.

Common causes of acute gastroenteritis:

Viral infections, such as norovirus or rotavirus

Bacterial infections from contaminated food or water

Food poisoning

Occasionally, reactions to certain medications or poor food handling

How acute gastroenteritis spreads:

Consuming contaminated food or water

Poor hand hygiene, especially after using the toilet

Close contact with someone who is already infected

Treatment of acute gastroenteritis usually involves:

Drinking plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration

Oral rehydration salts (ORS) or electrolyte drinks

Adequate rest

Light, easy-to-digest foods once appetite returns

Antibiotics are rarely required unless tests confirm a bacterial infection

Helpful tips to prevent acute gastroenteritis:

Wash hands thoroughly and often

Avoid unhygienic or questionable food, particularly while travelling or during tournaments

Drink clean, safe water

Be cautious with raw or undercooked food

When to see a doctor:

Severe or persistent abdominal pain

Signs of dehydration, such as dizziness, dry mouth or very little urine

High fever

Symptoms lasting longer than two to three days

The good news is that most cases clear up within a few days with the right care. For athletes like Jaiswal, early medical attention helps ensure a quicker and safer return.