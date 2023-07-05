World Zoonoses Day 2023: Five zoonotic diseases that transmit from animals to humans

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK On World Zoonoses Day 2023, it is important to know about these 5 zoonotic diseases.

World Zoonoses Day 2023 is on July 6, and it is an important time to consider the five zoonotic diseases that are transmitted from animals to humans. Zoonoses are a diverse group of infectious diseases that are shared between humans and animals. They can be caused by viruses, bacteria, parasites, and fungi, and can be spread through contact with infected animals, their bodily fluids, and their waste.

This year marks a special milestone for World Zoonoses Day as we take a closer look at five common zoonotic diseases: rabies, Lyme disease, brucellosis, toxoplasmosis, and hantavirus. Each of these diseases has the potential to cause severe or even life-threatening illnesses in humans. We should all take the necessary steps to prevent ourselves and our loved ones from contracting them.

Let's take a closer look at each of these zoonotic diseases:

Rabies: Rabies is one of the deadliest and most widespread zoonotic diseases in the world. It is caused by a virus that is spread through contact with the saliva or tissue fluids of infected animals. It is most commonly transmitted through bites from wild animals such as raccoons, skunks, foxes, and bats. The virus can also be spread through contact with an infected animal's urine or feces. Symptoms of rabies include fever, headache, muscle weakness, confusion, and seizures. If left untreated, rabies can be fatal.

Lyme Disease: Lyme disease is caused by a bacteria known as Borrelia burgdorferi which is spread through the bite of infected ticks. Symptoms of Lyme disease can include fever, fatigue, joint pain, and neurological problems. If left untreated, Lyme disease can cause more serious complications such as arthritis, inflammation of the heart and brain, and other long-term health problems.

Brucellosis: Brucellosis is caused by the bacteria Brucella abortus which is usually spread through contact with infected animals or their waste products. It can cause fever and flu-like symptoms in humans as well as joint pain and swelling. If left untreated, brucellosis can lead to more serious health problems such as reproductive disorders or even death.

Toxoplasmosis: Toxoplasmosis is caused by a parasite known as Toxoplasma gondii which is spread through contact with infected cats or their waste products. Symptoms of toxoplasmosis can include fever, muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes, and headaches. If left untreated, toxoplasmosis can lead to more serious health problems such as blindness or brain damage.

Hantavirus: Hantavirus is caused by a virus that is spread through contact with infected rodents such as mice or rats. Symptoms of hantavirus can include fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. If left untreated hantavirus can lead to more serious health problems such as respiratory failure or even death.

Latest Health News