World Pneumonia Day 2024: Polluted air can increase the risk of this disease, know how to prevent it

Image Source : FREEPIK Know how to prevent pneumonia.

These days, the air of Delhi-NCR is filled with poison. The situation is such that every second person is suffering from various health issues due to polluted air. But do you know that due to air pollution, you can also fall prey to pneumonia? The air you are breathing is causing infection inside your lungs. In such a situation, Dr Akash Shah, pathologist-consultant at Neuberg Diagnostics, has explained to us how air pollution causes pneumonia and which people are more at risk as well as how to protect yourself.

How does air pollution cause pneumonia?

Air pollution increases the risk of respiratory diseases, including pneumonia, which is caused by infection in the lungs. Pollutants such as particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide and ground-level ozone weaken respiratory defences, making the lungs vulnerable to bacterial, viral infections that cause pneumonia. Small particulate matter can penetrate deep into the lungs, causing inflammation and impairing immune response, increasing susceptibility to infection.

Which people are at greater risk:

The risk of developing pneumonia due to exposure to air pollution is higher in children and the elderly. Young children have a weak immune system. At the same time, older people also face this risk because their immune defences weaken with age. Also, people with health conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or heart disease are more likely to suffer from pneumonia due to exposure to air pollution. People living in polluted urban areas or those who have occupational exposure to pollutants can also be affected by this disease.

How to protect yourself?

To avoid pollution-induced pneumonia, avoid going outside during morning and evening hours when pollution is at its peak. Use air purifiers indoors to reduce exposure to airborne particles. Wearing a mask can also help filter out pollutants, especially during high pollution times. Additionally, maintain a healthy immune system through balanced nutrition, regular exercise, and adequate sleep. By adopting these, individuals can reduce the risk of pneumonia caused by air pollution.

