World Lymphoma Awareness Day 2024: What's the difference between Lymphoma vs Leukemia? Read here

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL What's the difference between Lymphoma vs Leukemia?

Every year on September 15th, we observe World Lymphoma Awareness Day to raise awareness about lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that affects the lymphatic system. As we work towards better understanding and treatment, many people still wonder about the differences between lymphoma and other blood cancers, especially leukemia. Here's the differences between lymphoma and leukemia, two distinct types of cancers that are often confused due to their similarities.

What is Lymphoma?

Lymphoma is a type of cancer that begins in the lymphatic system, which is part of the immune system. The lymphatic system includes the lymph nodes (glands), spleen, thymus, and bone marrow. It helps protect the body against infection and disease. There are two main types of lymphoma:

Hodgkin lymphoma (HL)

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL)

Hodgkin lymphoma is characterized by the presence of Reed-Sternberg cells, while non-Hodgkin lymphoma has a more diverse range of cancerous cells. Both types affect lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell that plays a crucial role in immune function.

What is Leukemia?

Leukemia, on the other hand, is a cancer that primarily affects the blood and bone marrow. It causes an overproduction of abnormal white blood cells, which interferes with the body's ability to fight infections and produce healthy blood cells. Leukemia is classified into four main types based on the speed of progression (acute or chronic) and the type of blood cell affected (lymphocytic or myelogenous):

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL)

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)

Key Differences Between Lymphoma and Leukemia

Location of Cancer: Lymphoma originates in the lymphatic system, while leukemia starts in the bone marrow and affects the blood.

Cells Involved: Both cancers involve white blood cells, but lymphoma targets lymphocytes, and leukemia affects cells in the bone marrow, primarily leading to an overproduction of abnormal white blood cells.

Symptoms:

Lymphoma: Swollen lymph nodes, night sweats, unexplained weight loss, and fatigue.

Leukemia: Frequent infections, easy bruising or bleeding, anemia, and bone or joint pain.

Treatment:: Both diseases are treated with chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and immunotherapy, but the specifics depend on the type and stage of cancer. Stem cell transplants are also used for both conditions.

Importance of Early Detection: Early detection and treatment can significantly improve outcomes for both lymphoma and leukemia. If you notice any unusual symptoms such as swollen lymph nodes, persistent fatigue, or frequent infections, it’s important to seek medical advice.

(This article is for general information. Please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy.)

ALSO READ: World Lymphoma Awareness Day 2024: Know symptoms, risk factors and treatment for this disease