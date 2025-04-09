World Homoeopathy Day 2025: Debunking 5 common myths about homoeopathy World Homoeopathy Day is observed every year on April 10. While homoeopathy is considered an alternate form of medicine, there are several myths surrounding it. Read on as we debunk some of the common myths about homoeopathy.

World Homoeopathy Day is observed every year on April 10. The day marks the birth anniversary of Dr Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of homoeopathy. On this day, people pay tribute Dr Hahnemann for his contributions to the field of medicine. The Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, observes World Homoeopathy Day every year. This year, the event will take place in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

While homoeopathy is considered an alternate form of medicine, there are several myths surrounding it. Read on as we debunk some of the common myths about homeopathy.

Myth: Homoeopathy is just a placebo

Truth: One of the biggest misconceptions is that homoeopathy has no real effect beyond a placebo. However, numerous anecdotal and clinical experiences show positive outcomes in patients across all age groups even infants and animals where a placebo effect is unlikely.

Myth: Homoeopathy works slowly

Truth: While homoeopathy focuses on treating the root cause, which can take time in chronic cases, it can act quickly in acute conditions like fevers, colds or minor injuries. The speed of recovery often depends on the individual and the nature of the ailment.

Myth: Homoeopathy can’t be taken with other medicines

Truth: Homeopathy is non-toxic and doesn’t interfere with conventional medications. In fact, many people use it alongside allopathy for a holistic healing approach. However, it is best that you consult both practitioners when combining medicines.

Myth: All homoeopathic medicines are the same

Truth: Unlike conventional drugs, homoeopathic remedies are highly personalised. Two people with the same condition may receive completely different treatments based on their symptoms, temperament and overall health.

Myth: Homoeopathy is just herbal medicine

Truth: Homeopathy and herbal medicine are not the same. While herbal medicine uses direct plant extracts, homoeopathy is based on the principle of "like cures like" and uses highly diluted substances from plant, mineral and sometimes, even animal sources.

ALSO READ: Anaemia during pregnancy: 7 symptoms that indicate you have low blood levels