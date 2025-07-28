World Hepatitis Day 2025: Doctor explains advanced treatment protocols for Hepatitis C Hepatitis C, a disease that could only be treated if caught early, has seen a remarkable transformation in clinical care and management. Read on as an expert explains advanced treatment protocols for Hepatitis C.

World Hepatitis Day is observed every year on July 28. The day aims to raise awareness about hepatitis, a group of infectious liver diseases known as hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. Hepatitis C, a disease that could only be treated if caught early, has seen a remarkable transformation in clinical care and management.

With highly effective oral medications, we stand at the threshold of eradicating the disease entirely serving as an unparalleled reality compared to the past, when treatment meant painful injections and uncertain results.

Dr. Manoj Kumar, Chief Consultant Gastroenterologist, Gastro Medicare Centre, Patna said that however, the journey does not end at curing the disease. The focus has now shifted to investing more time in maintaining long-term liver health and preventing reinfection.

Direct-Acting Antivirals (DAAs)

The commitment to protect liver health has yielded one of the biggest improvements in the treatment paradigm with the introduction of Direct-Acting Antivirals (DAAs). These oral medications, which have been introduced over the past decade, transformed the care of hepatitis C. With cure rates of over 95% for most genotypes, few adverse effects, and a short treatment duration of only 8 to 12 weeks, DAAs have not just enhanced patient outcomes but also simplified treatment access.

Beyond the Cure

However, healing the infection is only a part of the larger picture. Hepatitis C is usually asymptomatic for years, thereby, damaging the liver and progressing to fibrosis, cirrhosis, or even liver cancer. For those patients who become sustained virologic response (SVR), an ongoing cure therapy is still necessary.

Post-Treatment Care

Effective focus on the long-term liver health also requires a structured follow up by the patients. A post-treatment protocol consists of regular liver function testing, lifestyle counselling, and comorbidity screening for fatty liver disease, diabetes, and alcohol use disorder. Vaccination against hepatitis B and A is also important since co-infection may compromise liver outcomes. Biannual imaging and AFP testing in patients with cirrhosis are recommended to identify precursors to liver cancer.

It is important to understand that the hepatitis C journey no longer ends at the cure. With treatment protocols in process, it's now a care continuum from early diagnosis and individualised therapy to vigilant SVR post-surveillance.

