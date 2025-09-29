World Heart Day 2025: Chest pain in 20s is not normal, cardiologists raise alarm Heart attacks in young adults are rising sharply. Cardiologists warn that stress, poor lifestyle, and addictions are putting 20-somethings at risk. On World Heart Day 2025, learn the warning signs, key tests, and steps to protect your heart early.

New Delhi:

For decades, heart disease was seen as something that happened later in life. But doctors today are sounding the alarm; young men and women in their 20s are now walking into clinics with chest pain, palpitations, and in some cases, even heart attacks.

“Ten years ago, if you asked me how many patients under 30 I saw with heart-related complaints, I would probably say one in a hundred. Now, it’s closer to one in ten,” says Dr Subrat Akoury, senior cardiologist. “The change has been dramatic, and it worries us.”

“The number one factor is stress,” Dr Subrat Akoury explains. “Today’s youth face constant pressure, studies, jobs, relationships, financial uncertainty, and stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline put a continuous strain on the heart.”

Lifestyle habits add fuel to the fire: late nights, irregular meals, processed food, lack of exercise, and too much screen time. “Young people don’t realise that cholesterol deposits can start building in their arteries as early as their 20s. The choices you make today are shaping your heart health for the next 30 years,” he warns.

Addictions and risky behaviour starting earlier

Doctors are also seeing a rise in smoking, vaping, alcohol binges, and recreational drug use among youth. “Even vaping, which is marketed as safe, contains chemicals that damage blood vessels,” Dr Subrat Akoury points out. “Alcohol binges at parties can trigger irregular heart rhythms and sudden spikes in blood pressure.”

Gym pressure and supplement misuse

Fitness culture is thriving, but doctors warn that overexertion can backfire. “We get youngsters who suddenly start heavy workouts or take protein powders and supplements without guidance,” says Dr Subrat Akoury. “When the body isn’t prepared, this can put dangerous strain on the heart. Some supplements even have hidden stimulants.”

Technology, sleep and silent damage

“Excessive screen time is ruining natural sleep cycles,” Dr Subrat Akoury explains. “Regularly sleeping only 4–5 hours is as harmful to the heart as smoking. Sleep is when your heart recovers — without it, you’re overworking the most important muscle in your body.”

What young adults can do

The good news? Doctors say the heart is resilient if you act early.

Eat home-cooked food, cut back on processed junk

Move your body at least 30 minutes a day — walk, cycle, dance

Avoid smoking and limit alcohol

Prioritise 7–8 hours of sleep

Learn to manage stress through meditation, yoga, prayer, or talking to someone you trust

The tests and warning signs you should not ignore

Dr Vikash Goyal, Senior Consultant Cardiologist, Paras Health, Gurugram, highlights that early detection can be life-saving.

“There has been a noticeable increase in heart attack cases among young adults compared to earlier times. This rise is largely due to factors such as sedentary lifestyles, lack of physical activity, high stress levels, unhealthy eating habits, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and rising obesity rates,” he explains. “Additionally, conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol are being diagnosed at a younger age, further increasing the risk.”

Early warning signs — chest pain, palpitations, unusual fatigue, and shortness of breath — should never be ignored.

Dr Goyal recommends preventive tests such as:

HbA1c (for diabetes risk)

Lipid profile (cholesterol check)

ECG and Echocardiography

Treadmill Test (TMT)

CT Coronary Angiography (for high-risk individuals)

“These tests can help identify risks early and prevent life-threatening events,” he adds.

This year’s World Heart Day theme, “Don’t Miss a Beat”, is a reminder for young adults to take chest pain seriously and seek timely care.