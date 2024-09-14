World First Aid Day 2024: Tips to administrate accident victims with serious injuries

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips to administrate accident victims with serious injuries.

When it comes to handling medical emergencies, it is essential to equip yourself with basic first aid knowledge when it comes to saving someone’s life who is in need. Even if it is a minor injury or a critical situation, one should know how to give immediate for a seriously injured person. Hence, first aid is emergency care or treatment given to an ill or injured person before regular medical aid arrives. So, the first aid will be provided at the same location where the accident occurs. However, there is still a lack of awareness when it comes to providing first aid to the injured people.

Following are the common first-aid mistakes

Not calling expert help on an immediate basis: When we spoke to Dr Navneet Kaur, General Physician, Apollo Spectra Delhi, Chirag Enclave, she said that a large number of people failed to recognise the importance of immediate treatment as they underestimated the severity of an injury or illness. One should be attentive and ensure to call for help when the victim unconscious, profusely bleeding, is having breathless, or has traumatic brain injury (TBI).

Ensure proper wound care: Some people put (turmeric ) or coffee on the wound. However, one has to be cautious and start by washing hands. Clean the wound gently with water and avoid using any chemical-laden products or ointments. Cover the wound with a clean cloth to reduce the chances of contamination. Remember to change the dressing regularly as advised by the expert to avoid infection.

Wrong Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR): To give CPR which is a basic life-saving technique correctly, check if the person is responsive and breathing and start with chest compressions until medical help arrives. CPR training is important for everyone.

Walking with a fracture: Don't move if one is suspected of a fracture. Call for help to get the correct diagnosis and treatment.

Head injury should be taken seriously, so, loss of consciousness, confusion, headache, vomiting, seek immediate medical attention. Don’t let the injured person fall asleep without a medical diagnosis.

Burn injuries over the burn with a clean, non-stick dressing or cloth to reduce pain instead of leaving them open.

Vital tips for giving first aid

Remain calm and composed before administering first aid.

Instruct bystanders about calling emergency services or fetching supplies.

When dealing with an injured person, ask them questions about their condition and listen attentively to their responses. Check the victim's consciousness and breathing. See if he/she has excessive bleeding. With the help of a first aid kit apply pressure to the wound with a clean cloth or gauze after wearing the gloves in your hands. Put a sterile bandage on the wound.

Give cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to help someone with breathing. Call emergency help immediately.

