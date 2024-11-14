World Diabetes Day 2024: What is gestational diabetes? Know potential complications, risks and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know everything about gestational diabetes.

On World Diabetes Day 2024, we must know about a type of diabetes known as gestational diabetes, which is developed during pregnancy. Essentially, it's like other types of diabetes regarding how it alters the usage of sugar-glucose in the body, its prime fuel source. Normally, the cells of the body draw glucose from the blood into a cell for use by insulin, which is produced by the pancreas. During pregnancy, however, the body uses more insulin, and sometimes, the pancreas cannot keep up. This results in elevated blood sugar levels defining gestational diabetes. Fortunately, this disorder usually resolves following pregnancy.

Potential Complications

Elevated blood sugar during pregnancy can lead to complications for both mother and baby:

Large Baby Size: When we spoke to Dr Sanjay Patel, Endometriosis Surgeon, Mayflower Women’s Hospital, Ahmedabad, he said that gestational diabetes can cause the baby to grow too large (over 9 pounds or about 4 kilograms). Large babies may have difficulties during delivery, sometimes resulting in injury to both the mother and baby.

Low Blood Sugar in the Baby: After birth, the baby may experience low blood sugar levels, which can require medical attention.

Preeclampsia: Gestational diabetes increases the risk of preeclampsia, a condition causing high blood pressure and other health issues, posing risks for both mother and baby.

Who is at Risk?

Certain factors increase the risk of gestational diabetes, including:

Previous history of gestational diabetes

Being overweight

Family history of diabetes

Being over age 25, with higher risk after age 40

Certain ethnic backgrounds, such as Hispanic, African American, Native American, South or East Asian, or Pacific Islander

Healthy lifestyle habits like balanced nutrition, regular exercise, and avoiding smoking can help reduce risk.

Diagnosis and Treatment

All pregnant individuals are usually screened for gestational diabetes between 24 and 28 weeks. Managing the condition focuses on maintaining blood sugar within a healthy range through:

Diet: Avoid sugary foods, reduce fats, and choose whole grains.

Exercise: Physical activity helps control blood sugar and weight.

Medication: Insulin or other diabetes medications may be needed if diet and exercise aren’t enough.

Postpartum Care

After delivery, blood sugar levels usually return to normal, but gestational diabetes does increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life. Routine blood sugar checks after birth and regular screenings can help manage long-term health.

