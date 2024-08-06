World Breastfeeding Week 2024: 5 expert tips to overcome breastfeeding challenges and pain

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 expert tips to overcome breastfeeding challenges and pain

World Breastfeeding Week, observed annually from August 1-7, aims to raise awareness about the importance of breastfeeding for the health and well-being of infants and mothers. While breastfeeding is a natural process, it can sometimes be accompanied by challenges and discomfort. To help new mothers navigate these hurdles, we consulted with expert, Dr. Apurva Gupta, consultant, obstetrics & gynaecology, Daffodils by Artemis, Delhi, to provide five essential tips.

Ensure a proper latch

One of the most common reasons for breastfeeding pain is an improper latch. A good latch allows the baby to effectively extract milk without causing discomfort to the mother. To achieve this, make sure the baby's mouth covers more of the areola rather than just the nipple. The baby's lips should be flanged outward, and the chin should touch the breast. If you experience pain after the initial few seconds, gently break the suction with your finger and try again. Consulting a lactation specialist can help in having personalised guidance and hands-on help to perfect the latch.

Experiment with different positions

Finding a comfortable breastfeeding position can make a significant difference. Traditional positions like the cradle hold, cross-cradle hold, and football hold are popular, but every mother-baby pair is different and unique. Some mothers find relief using side-lying or laid-back breastfeeding positions, which can reduce strain on the back and shoulders. It's important to ensure that both you and your baby are well-supported and comfortable during feedings. Pillows and nursing stools can help in having a better positioning and reduce discomfort.

Take care of your nipples

Sore or cracked nipples are common during the early days of breastfeeding but can be managed with proper care. After each feeding, express a few drops of breast milk and gently rub it into your nipples—its natural antibacterial properties promote healing. Allow your nipples to air dry before putting your bra back on. Using lanolin-based creams can also provide relief. Refrain from using soap directly on the nipples, as it can cause dryness. If the pain persists, consult a healthcare professional to check for issues like thrush or bacterial infections.

Stay hydrated and maintain a healthy diet

Your body needs extra fluids and nutrients to produce breast milk. Drink plenty of water throughout the day and eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and protein. Some mothers find that certain foods, like oatmeal and almonds, help in boosting milk supply. Avoid excessive caffeine and alcohol, as they can negatively affect both you and your baby. A well-nourished body is better equipped to handle the physical demands of breastfeeding, reducing fatigue and discomfort.

Seek professional help when needed

Persistent pain or breastfeeding difficulties should not be overlooked. Lactation consultants are specially trained to help with a wide range of breastfeeding issues, from latch problems to milk supply concerns. Don't hesitate to reach out for support if you're struggling. Sometimes, minor adjustments or tips can make a big difference. Furthermore, joining a breastfeeding support group can also provide emotional encouragement and practical advice from other mothers who have faced similar challenges.

By addressing these common challenges with expert advice, you can create a more positive and comfortable breastfeeding experience for both you and your baby.

ALSO READ: World Breastfeeding Week 2024: 5 common breastfeeding myths debunked by expert