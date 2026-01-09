Winter lifestyle mistakes that may harm your kidneys, according to a nephrologist Cold weather can quietly affect kidney health by reducing hydration, raising blood pressure and encouraging sedentary habits. Experts explain what to watch for.

Winter has a mysterious ability to make life sluggish. The early morning is softer, and people tend to have a collective desire to huddle under a blanket somewhere inside. While it might appear to be a peaceful time, it can be a period that further tests one’s kidneys, especially if one has diabetes, hypertension, and pre-existing kidney disease.

According to Dr Sagar Gupta, Director & Head – Kidney Diseases and Transplant Medicine at Asian Hospital, winter-related lifestyle shifts often go unnoticed until they begin to affect kidney function.

Why hydration drops and why kidneys suffer

“One of the biggest mistakes people make in winter is drinking less water,” Dr Gupta explains. “Because we sweat less and don’t feel thirsty, many assume the body needs fewer fluids. But kidneys require adequate hydration year-round to flush out toxins.”

Reduced water intake can thicken the blood, lower urine output, and slow kidney filtration. Older adults and people with diabetes are particularly vulnerable, as dehydration can worsen existing kidney strain without obvious warning signs.

Blood pressure tends to rise in winter

Cold temperatures cause blood vessels to constrict, which can lead to higher blood pressure levels. This seasonal rise often goes unchecked. “Many patients become lax about monitoring their blood pressure in winter,” says Dr Gupta. “Some even skip medications, assuming the risk is lower. In reality, uncontrolled blood pressure is one of the leading causes of kidney damage.”

Regular BP monitoring and strict adherence to prescribed medication remain essential, regardless of the season.

Less movement, more risk

Inactivity for extended periods can lead to weight gain, increased blood sugar levels, and uncontrolled blood pressure, all of which are harmful to the kidneys. The fix doesn’t require gym memberships or outdoor walks. Indoor stretching exercises, yoga exercises, or movement breaks at home can go a long way to promote kidney health during the colder seasons.

Winter comfort foods can overwork the kidneys

Winter diets often lean towards fried snacks, packaged foods, pickles, and salty soups. Excess sodium forces the kidneys to work harder and pushes blood pressure upward.

“People with kidney disease, diabetes, or hypertension need to be especially cautious about salt intake in winter,” Dr Gupta advises. “Hidden sodium in packaged foods is a major concern.” Choosing home-cooked, balanced meals can ease the load on the kidneys while still keeping winter meals satisfying.

Painkillers: A hidden winter threat

Joint and body aches are common in cold weather, leading many people to rely on over-the-counter painkillers. When taken frequently, especially alongside dehydration, these medicines can damage the kidneys.

“Pain relief medication should never be self-prescribed for long periods,” Dr Gupta cautions. “Always consult a doctor, particularly if you already have kidney issues.”

Don’t delay routine check-ups

Winter often leads to postponed doctor visits, especially if symptoms feel mild or absent. But early-stage kidney disease rarely shows clear signs. Basic tests such as blood pressure checks, blood sugar monitoring, and kidney function tests can detect problems early, preventing long-term damage.

Small habits, big protection

“Even light daily activity and regular follow-ups with your nephrologist can make a significant difference,” says Dr Gupta, particularly for people with diabetes or high blood pressure.

Winter doesn’t have to mean indulgence at the cost of health. With balanced meals, regular check-ups, and consistent care, your kidneys can stay resilient through the cold months. Think of winter as a reminder, not to slow down completely, but to take quieter, smarter care of your body.

