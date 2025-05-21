Why more young adults are suffering from arthritis? Expert shares causes and care tips Young adults are suffering from arthritis nowadays, and thus, an expert has explained the causes of the condition in this article. The doctor has also shared some prevention tips.

Arthritis, once seen as an old-age problem, is now affecting more young adults aged 18-25 due to lifestyle changes, poor posture, and lack of awareness, leading to early joint damage and long-term complications. Hence, it is imperative to understand the causes and follow these tips without any delay.

Arthritis refers to inflammation of the joints, which can cause pain, stiffness, swelling, and reduced motion. There are many types of arthritis, but the most common forms include osteoarthritis (due to wear and tear) and rheumatoid arthritis (an autoimmune condition). The symptoms that one can witness are joint pain and stiffness, especially in the morning; swelling and tenderness in one or more joints; reduced range of motion; fatigue; and discomfort.

Why is arthritis rising among youth?

A sedentary lifestyle can be a cause of the rising arthritis cases. Many young adults spend hours sitting with minimal physical activity. Increased use of digital devices has led to poor posture and strain on neck, back, and hand joints. Apart from this, stress, obesity, prolonged screen time, lack of sleep, and unhealthy diets contribute to inflammation, increasing the risk of early-onset arthritis. It is the need of the hour to manage arthritis without any delay. Remember, if left untreated, it can cause chronic pain, joint deformities, and even disability. It can limit mobility and affect quality of life, work, and mental well-being. One can often feel stressed, anxious, or depressed as his/her quality of life will be compromised.

Tips to protect joints:

When we spoke to Dr Vishal Lapshia, Orthopaedic and Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon, AIMS Hospital, Dombivli, he said it is necessary to exercise daily under the guidance of an expert and only after the doctor’s permission. Try activities like walking and stretching. Ensure to maintain an optimum weight, eat a well-balanced diet, maintain an appropriate posture, and avoid overexerting or doing any heavy-impact activities. Young adults have to take charge of their health and follow these tips to prevent joint pain. Also, avoid taking any herbal supplements or medication on your own, as doing so can further induce joint pain.

