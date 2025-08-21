Why is leptospirosis more common during monsoon, and how can you stay protected? Leptospirosis, or rat fever, spreads rapidly during monsoon due to floods and waterlogging. Learn symptoms, causes, and expert tips by Dr. Aniket Mule on how to stay protected this rainy season.

New Delhi:

Leptospirosis, often called “rat fever,” is a bacterial infection that spikes every year during the monsoon. The reason is simple: heavy rains, waterlogging, and floods increase human contact with contaminated water and soil. The bacteria responsible for leptospirosis, usually carried in the urine of rodents, spread more easily in such conditions, making the season a high-risk time for outbreaks.

We recently reached out to Dr. Aniket Mule, Consultant – Internal Medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, to get his take on the issue. His insights on Leptospirosis are helpful. Let's get into the details.

Why does leptospirosis increase during the rainy season?

According to health experts, stagnant rainwater mixed with sewage and garbage creates an ideal environment for leptospira bacteria to thrive. When people wade through floodwaters, the bacteria can enter the body through small cuts, wounds, or even the eyes, nose, and mouth. Since commuting and daily life in both rural and urban areas often involve walking through waterlogged streets, exposure becomes widespread.

What are the symptoms to look out for?

Leptospirosis often starts with fever, chills, muscle pain, headache, and redness in the eyes—symptoms that can easily be mistaken for viral fever or flu. Without timely treatment, however, the infection may spread to the liver, kidneys, or lungs, leading to severe complications. Early detection is therefore critical.

How can one stay safe during monsoon?

Prevention is the best protection against leptospirosis. Simple practices can make a big difference:

Avoid walking barefoot in floodwaters. If unavoidable, wear protective footwear.

Cover any cuts or abrasions with waterproof dressings.

Keep your home rodent-free and store food properly.

Maintain cleanliness in and around living spaces to reduce bacterial exposure.

Can lifestyle habits help lower the risk?

Yes. Drinking only boiled or filtered water, washing vegetables and fruits thoroughly, and practising good hand hygiene all reduce risk. People with weaker immunity—such as children, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses—should take extra precautions. Check out the ways to deal with stomach-related issues in the monsoon.

Leptospirosis may sound like just another monsoon-related illness, but its consequences can be serious if ignored. As Dr. Aniket Mule emphasises, “Timely care and preventive habits are the strongest safeguards.” The rains bring much-needed relief from the summer heat, but staying alert and cautious ensures that the monsoon remains a season of joy, not disease.

