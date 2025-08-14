Seasonal illnesses in the rainy season: Doctor approved ways to stay safe and protected Discover expert tips from Dr Aabid Amin Bhat on preventing seasonal illnesses during the rainy season. Learn how to avoid dengue, malaria, typhoid, and skin infections with simple monsoon health precautions.

Seasonal illness is a common woe! The rainy season brings much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat. However, it also creates the perfect environment for infections to thrive. High humidity, stagnant water, and fluctuating temperatures make people more vulnerable to a range of seasonal illnesses.

According to Dr Aabid Amin Bhat, MBBS, MD (Internal Medicine) and Medical Director, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, the combination of damp conditions and poor sanitation can weaken immunity and allow diseases to spread more easily.

From vector-borne illnesses like dengue and malaria to waterborne infections such as typhoid and cholera, the health risks during monsoon are real, but with the right precautions, they can be avoided.

Common seasonal illnesses during the monsoon

Vector-borne diseases

Dengue, malaria, and chikungunya mosquito-borne infections experience a steep surge in the rainy season because of the high breeding of mosquitoes in stagnant water. Check out the ways to deal with stomach-related issues in the monsoon.

Waterborne diseases

Typhoid, cholera, diarrhoea, and other gastrointestinal issues are caused by contaminated drinking water.

Respiratory diseases

Unseasonal changes in temperature and wetness may lead to colds, flu, bronchitis, and other respiratory infections.

Skin and fungal infections

Increased humidity causes fungal infections, resulting in ringworm, athlete's foot, and other skin infections.

Preventive measures to stay safe

Protect against mosquito bites

Use mosquito repellents and nets.

Wear light-coloured, full-sleeved clothing.

Eliminate stagnant water from plant pots, buckets, and drains.

Ensure safe drinking water

Drink only boiled, filtered, or bottled water.

Avoid ice from unknown sources.

Maintain proper hygiene

Wash hands frequently with soap and water.

Avoid eating raw or roadside food. Opt for freshly prepared home-cooked meals.

Prevent skin infections

Wear light, breathable fabrics.

Keep skin dry and clean, especially in humid conditions.

Boost your immunity naturally

A strong immune system is your best defence during the rainy season. Dr Bhat advises:

Follow a balanced diet rich in seasonal fruits, vegetables, and proteins.

Stay physically active with light exercise or yoga.

Get enough rest to allow your body to recover daily.

The rains during the monsoon do not necessarily have to translate into falling sick. With proper hygiene, safe intake of food and water, antimosquito breeding, and immunity strengthening, you can live through the rains without endangering your health. Small but regular habits pay a big price in keeping you and your family members safe from the illnesses of the season.