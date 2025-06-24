Monsoon Stomach Woes: Expert shares signs and preventive measures to beat infections During monsoon season, stomach infections are common due to contaminated food and water. An expert shares key signs to watch out for, such as diarrhoea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, and provides preventive measures.

New Delhi:

Every rainy season, we see more people coming in with upset stomachs. This year is no different; in fact, there’s been a jump of almost 40% in waterborne infections. What stands out is that a lot of those falling sick are either very young or in their later years.

Why does this happen every monsoon?

Dr Amit Saraf, Director, Internal Medicine, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, explains that when it rains a lot, water can mix with germs and dirt, and this often ends up in the water we drink or the food we eat. Even simple things like raw salads, ice, or drinking water that hasn’t been boiled can make you sick. Kids and seniors are more fragile, so they tend to catch infections faster.

Signs to watch out for

I always tell families to keep an eye on signs like:

Loose stools or diarrhoea

Nausea and vomiting

Stomach pain

Feeling very weak or dizzy

Fever that doesn’t go away

If someone keeps throwing up or having loose motions and looks very tired, don’t wait too long; take them to a doctor. Dehydration can happen faster than you’d think, especially in young children and older adults.

Preventive measures

These may seem like simple tips, but they go a long way in keeping you safe:

Boil drinking water or use a good water filter.

Wash fruits and veggies properly before eating.

Avoid street food and uncovered food, especially during the rainy season.

Make sure everyone washes their hands often, especially before meals and after using the toilet.

Don't let rainwater stay around your home; it can become a breeding ground for germs and mosquitoes.

Don’t ignore serious signs

If you see someone around you becoming too weak, not drinking enough water, or passing blood in stools, please don’t wait; go to a hospital. Getting help early can make all the difference.

With some care and a few simple habits, most of these infections can be avoided. Let’s all look after our families a bit more this monsoon so we can enjoy the rain without worrying about falling sick.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

