Why flu shots matter in polluted cities: Dr Randeep Guleria at Pollution Ka Solution Conclave

At India TV’s Pollution Ka Solution Conclave in New Delhi, one message landed with the force of a deep breath in clean air: Pollution is no longer just an environmental crisis; it is a full-blown health emergency. Addressing the audience, Dr Randeep Guleria, former Director of AIIMS, spoke candidly about how toxic air is reshaping India’s respiratory and cardiac health, and what actually helps versus what merely sounds reassuring.

Why indoor exercise may be safer right now

When air quality drops, outdoor workouts can do more harm than good. Dr Guleria explained that during exercise, breathing rate increases, which means the body also inhales more pollutants. “In polluted conditions, you are taking in higher amounts of toxic air,” he noted, making indoor workouts a safer choice on high-AQI days. Yoga, stretching, and light strength training indoors are smarter swaps when the air outside is hostile.

Air purifiers: Helpful, but not heroic

Air purifiers, he clarified, are not a magic fix. They cannot undo the damage of city-wide pollution. That said, “there is no harm in trying,” especially indoors where they can reduce particulate exposure. Think of them as a support act, not the main performer.

Lung boosters don’t exist, but good food does

Despite flashy claims, there is no scientific evidence backing so-called “lung booster” supplements. What does help is a nutrient-rich diet. Green leafy vegetables, fruits, and balanced meals support overall immunity and lung health.

Dr Guleria also pointed to studies showing black pigment deposits in the lungs of people living in highly polluted cities like Delhi, a stark reminder that clean eating matters, but clean air matters more.

Yoga, breathing, and everyday habits

Practices like pranayama can support lung function, especially when paired with healthy habits. Quitting smoking and vaping is non-negotiable. Staying well-hydrated helps the respiratory system cope better. Breathing exercises work best when the rest of the lifestyle isn’t working against the lungs.

Pollution and disease: The data is clear

Dr Guleria shared findings from studies linking high AQI levels with a surge in respiratory and cardiac problems. When pollution spikes, hospitals see it almost immediately. His advice was blunt: avoid exposure as much as possible during high-pollution days. Fewer outdoor trips, masks when needed, and sensible timing can make a real difference.

Adult vaccination is no longer optional

One of the most important takeaways was on adult immunisation. India’s average lifespan is now around 70 years, which means more people are living into vulnerable decades. At the same time, conditions like diabetes and heart disease are rising.

Flu shots, pneumonia vaccines, and other adult immunisations can prevent serious complications and reduce hospitalisations. “Adult vaccination is extremely important,” he stressed, calling it a critical but underused defence.

Lung cancer and COPD are no longer rare

Earlier, lung cancer was strongly associated with smoking and was relatively uncommon. Today, it is increasingly common, with pollution emerging as a significant risk factor alongside smoking. Chronic respiratory conditions like COPD are also on the rise, reinforcing the urgent need for prevention, not just treatment.

Precautions that actually matter

The first and most critical step is simple but non-negotiable: do not smoke or vape. Cigarettes, and vaping steadily damage lung tissue and dramatically raise the risk of lung cancer and chronic lung disease. There is no “safe” form or frequency.

Limiting exposure to polluted air is equally important. On high-AQI days, avoid outdoor exertion, keep windows closed where possible, and wear a mask if stepping out is unavoidable. Staying well hydrated and maintaining a nutrient-rich diet helps the lungs cope better, though it cannot reverse damage already done. Regular health check-ups matter, especially for people living in polluted cities, smokers, or those with a family history of lung disease.“Oxygen bars may sound appealing, but there is no scientific data to support their health benefits,” said Dr Randeep Guleria, adding that they should not be seen as a solution to pollution-related lung damage.

Tips to deal with pollution

According to Dr Randeep Guleria, Delhites should:

Stop smoking and vaping: If you live in a polluted city like Delhi, your lungs are already under constant stress. Smoking or vaping only adds fuel to the fire.

Practice breathing exercises: Pranayama and other controlled breathing techniques can support lung function, especially when outdoor air quality is poor.

Eat a healthy, balanced diet: Focus on green leafy vegetables and fresh fruits to support immunity and overall lung health.

Prioritise sleep hygiene: Good-quality sleep helps the body repair and cope better with daily pollution exposure.

Use masks when needed: Especially on high-AQI days or in traffic-heavy areas, masks can reduce inhalation of harmful particles.

Stay well hydrated: Adequate fluid intake helps the respiratory system function more efficiently and clear irritants.

Pollution is rewriting India’s health story, and lungs are paying the price first. Indoor exercise on bad-air days, realistic expectations from air purifiers, evidence-based nutrition, quitting smoking, yoga, hydration, and adult vaccination together form a practical survival kit. Clean air may not always be available, but informed choices still are.

