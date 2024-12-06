Why does winter affect Arthritis? Know tips from an expert to maintain joint health

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips to manage arthritis in winter.

Winter can bring more than just a drop in temperature for people with arthritis; it frequently causes increased joint stiffness, discomfort, and difficulties moving about. Because of decreased circulation, altered atmospheric pressure, and a propensity to remain inactive, the cold weather, which is typical in many regions of India during the winter, can exacerbate the symptoms of arthritis. Staying in mobility and preserving joint health requires knowing how to handle these seasonal challenges.

The Impact of Winter on Arthritis

Increased stiffness and soreness can result from the contraction of the muscles and tissues surrounding the joints caused by cold weather. This contraction can worsen pre-existing inflammation in people with arthritis, making mobility more unpleasant. Furthermore, wintertime temperature drops and variations in atmospheric pressure might result in joint swelling.

Tips for Managing Arthritis in Winter

Stay Warm and Layered

When we spoke to Dr Venkatesh Movva, Specialist in regenerative medicine, RegenOrthoSport, Hyderabad and Dallas, he said that keeping your joints warm is crucial during winter. Wear comfortable, layered clothing, and ensure your hands and feet are covered to protect against the chill. Applying heat pads or soaking in warm water can also help improve blood flow to affected joints, offering relief from stiffness.

Stay Active Indoors

Although the cold might make outdoor exercise difficult, staying active indoors can prevent stiffness. Gentle exercises like stretching, yoga, or walking on a treadmill can help maintain joint flexibility and reduce pain.

Hydrate and Eat Well

Even in winter, it’s easy to forget to drink enough water. Dehydration can make arthritis symptoms worse, so keep hydrated throughout the day. Eating a balanced diet with anti-inflammatory foods such as turmeric, ginger, leafy greens, and nuts can also help manage arthritis symptoms and improve joint health.

Support Your Joints

Since winter often means less time spent outdoors, it’s important to avoid prolonged sitting. Taking breaks to stretch or walk indoors can help keep your joints mobile. In some cases, using assistive devices or supportive footwear reduces the strain on the joints during daily activities.

Therapeutic Treatments

In addition, especially for people who have problems with arthritis, winter brings such excellent solutions for regenerative treatments, like in the case of Bone Marrow Concentrate, where treatment includes self-acting recovery agents by the body against inflamed and damaged cartilage without surgical process for relief for longer time duration.

