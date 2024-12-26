Why does sleep matter in chronic pain? Expert shares practical tips for sleep management

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know how sleep matters for people with chronic pain.

Getting a good night's sleep while having chronic pain is often difficult. Pain can prevent you from falling asleep or getting peaceful sleep. However, sleep plays a crucial role in managing and reducing chronic pain. Understanding the sleep-pain connection can help you feel better physically and emotionally.

Why Sleep Matters for Chronic Pain?

When we spoke to Dr Narendran Dasaraju, DNB (ORTHO), MCH (ORTHO), Apollo Spectra Hospital, he said that sleep is not only to rest but also to facilitate the body to repair its tissues, regenerate tissues, and strengthen the immune system of the body. In chronic pain patients, the negative impact of poor sleep reinforces discomfort and thus comes a vicious cycle. Whenever you lose more sleep than usual, you become more vulnerable to pain, which, in turn, makes it much harder to sleep.

Studies have shown that a sleep disorder patient is more pain-sensitive. Lack of sleep degrades the brain to fail in processing and transmitting pain, which enhances its intensity. The relationship between sleep and pain is well-documented. Poor sleep increases cortisol, a stress hormone that contributes to inflammation which is one of the main causes of chronic pain. When you sleep well, your body regulates cortisol levels, reducing inflammation and, consequently, pain.

In addition, sleep impacts the body's pain threshold. The better the sleep, the higher the tolerance to pain; the lesser the sleep, the higher is sensitivity. In other words, sleep enables the body to deal with discomfort more effectively.

The Two-Sided Sword: Sleep and Pain

Chronic pain often disrupts sleep, and poor sleep can worsen the pain—creating a cycle. Pain interferes with melatonin production, making it difficult to fall asleep. The discomfort can also keep you up throughout the night, preventing restorative sleep.

This cycle leaves you feeling tired, irritable, and less equipped to manage pain. Poor sleep negatively impacts mood, focus, and energy, making chronic pain harder to deal with. The good news is that there are several strategies to break this cycle and improve both sleep and pain management.

Tips for Better Sleep with Chronic Pain

Improvement of sleep with chronic pain can’t happen overnight, but small changes can make all the difference. Here are some practical tips:

Create a good sleep routine. Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. Consistency helps regulate your body's internal clock, making it easier to sleep despite pain.

Have a comfortable sleep environment. Ensure your bedroom is quiet, dark, and cool.

Invest in supportive pillows and mattresses to reduce pressure on painful areas.

Use relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, progressive muscle relaxation, or light stretching. These can help calm the mind and body before bed, making it easier to fall asleep.

Avoid Stimulants Before Bed

Caffeine, nicotine, and alcohol can disrupt your sleep. Try to avoid them in the hours before bedtime, especially caffeine, which can make it harder to fall asleep.

Focus on Pain Management

Effective pain management is key to improving sleep. Talk to your healthcare provider about options such as medications, physical therapy, or acupuncture.

Watch Your Napping Habits

While napping may seem tempting when you’re in pain, long naps can interfere with nighttime sleep. Keep naps brief—around 20 minutes.

