When do kidneys resign? Know how we can prevent and manage kidney failure

We often get to hear about kidney failures but we never try to understand the causes and how we can prevent it from happening. In this article, we have mentioned prevention tips and treatment options.

Kidney failure is a severe medical condition that significantly impacts a patient’s quality of life. As doctors, it is very painful and heartbreaking to see patients suffering from kidney failure with declining health. Most often, they are unable to eat and function normally or even perform basic daily activities. Their blood counts drop drastically, leaving them exhausted and weak. The quality of life becomes poor when the kidneys start failing. However, it is important to recognize the fact that kidney failure is preventable in a large number of cases. This can be achieved through patient education, awareness, and proactive measures.

Prevention is better than cure

When we spoke to Dr Deepak Dubey, HOD & Consultant - Urology, Robotic Surgery, and Renal Transplantation, Manipal Hospital, he said that the first step towards prevention is understanding the insidious nature of kidney disease. Most patients remain unaware of the critical role of kidneys in overall health and what can happen when they start failing. The consequences of kidney failure are far-reaching – it negatively affects everything from energy levels to blood pressure regulation. Thus, knowledge of these potential complications of neglecting kidney health is paramount.

Personal intervention via simple lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in preventing kidney failure. The key here is to live a healthy lifestyle, which includes drinking adequate water, engaging in regular exercise, monitoring blood pressure, and undergoing annual health check-ups with kidney and blood parameter checks. This will also allow for early detection if there is any sign of kidney disease, which will help doctors guide you on appropriate management towards better kidney care.

Treatment options once the kidneys have already resigned

However, when we reach the stage when our kidneys have already resigned with no capacity to function normally and support the body, it is a critical situation. At this point, medical intervention becomes imperative to manage the condition. Even at this quitting stage of the kidneys, treatment options, although limited, are available to help the kidneys with procedures like dialysis. If the kidney condition is not retrievable or improvable, the best result can be gained by performing a kidney transplant. This involves transplanting a new kidney from a living donor (usually a family member, relative, or close friend) or a deceased donor (brain dead donors), reviving the body in those whose kidneys have failed.

