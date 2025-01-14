What is Ureteral Stone? Know causes, symptoms, treatment, and precautions

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know the causes, symptoms, treatment and more about ureteral stones.

A ureteral stone is a crystalline mass of minerals (calcium, uric acid, or other minerals) typically forming in the kidneys. The mass then travels to the tube-like structures connecting the kidneys to the bladder - called ureters and obstructs urinary flow. The following factors are identified as the causes or potential risk factors for the formation of ureteral stones:

Concentrated urine production is caused by inadequate fluid intake (dehydration), which aids in the development of stones.

Metabolic disturbances, such as hypercalcemia (high calcium levels), hyperuricemia (high uric acid), hyperoxaluria (high levels of oxalate), and hypocitraturia (low levels of citrate).

A positive family history of kidney stones

Recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Kidney disease, diabetes, and hypothyroidism

Obesity or a high body mass index (BMI)

Medications such as diuretics, calcium-based antacids, certain antibiotics, and retroviral drugs

Living in hot climates may increase the risk of dehydration, and promote stone development.

Anatomical defects during birth which sometimes block urine drainage

There are numerous classifications of ureter stones. They may be as follows:

Calcium Stones - Oxalate/Phosphates, Which are the majority

Uric Acid Stones, also develop when higher uric acids exist

Struvite Stones That occur as a result of UTIs.

Cystine Stones – Caused by a genetic disorder that affects the metabolism of amino acids.

Ureteral stones may cause the following symptoms:

Severe pain, in the flank area, radiating to the back or groin.

Nausea and vomiting.

Blood in urine (hematuria).

Pain or burning sensation during urination.

Urge to urinate.

Feeling that the bladder cannot be emptied.

Cloudy urine due to infection or the presence of stone pieces.

When we spoke to Dr Vikram G D, Consultant - Urology and andrology, Manipal Hospital, Hebbal and Yeshwanthpur, he said that diagnosis is based on clinical presentation, often supplemented by imaging studies such as USG abdomen and pelvis, CT scans and X-rays, along with lab tests including blood counts, kidney function tests, and glucose levels along with urine examination.

To prevent ureteral stones, one should do the following preventive measures:

Adequate hydration.

Avoid foods high in protein and calcium; foods that contain oxalates, such as spinach and nuts; avoid excess salt intake and sodas.

Foods rich in citrate, like citrus fruits.

Regular check-ups for detecting early signs of stone formation and reduce recurrence risk.

If left untreated, ureteral stones can lead to serious complications, such as kidney infections, bleeding during stone passage or treatment, and acute kidney injury or failure.

