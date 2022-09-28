What is singer Darshan Raval's weekly workout plan? Fitness coach Omkar Shewale reveals

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fitness enthusiast Omkar Shewale and singer Darshan Raval

Singer Darshan Raval has time and again impressed the viewers with his soulful voice. But do you know, as impressive as his vocals, the singer's fitness regime is equally impressive, courtesy of his fitness coach Omkar Shewale.

Shewale often keeps delighting his social media family by posting workout videos and pictures with the singer. As enthusiastic as the fitness coach is in the gym, he is equally active on social media. He recently uploaded a Q&A video on YouTube featuring Darshan Raval where they can be seen giving insights about the singer's workout.

The fitness enthusiast and the singer were seen answering the questions asked by their fans related to diet and exercise. Besides that, Omkar was also seen answering questions like "What is Darshan's weekly workout plan?", "How long has he been training him?" and more. Omkar Shewale replied to all his questions very generously, and so did Darshan Raval. They also revealed a few things about each other.

Is Omkar a strict gym trainer? Answering this question, Darshan Raval said, "Of course, he is a strict trainer, but he also allows me a few cheat days. He has an enormous knowledge of this field and has been extremely supportive. Moreover, he is the one who brought a change to my body."

It's been three years since Omkar Shewale has been training Darshan Raval. Here's what he said, "He is a humble, dedicated, and talented man. But above all, he has been one of my biggest and strongest supporters. Over these years, we have not only worked together but also created millions of memories, which I shall cherish for a lifetime."

Meanwhile, Omkar Shewale has been training singer Tulsi Kumar as well.

