What is Parkinson's? Know causes, symptoms and treatment for age-related degenerative brain disease

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the causes, symptoms and treatment for Parkinson's disease.

Parkinson's disease is one progressing neurological disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. It is a chronic, degenerative condition that generally affects the brain as well as causes a wide range of different symptoms that can severely affect the quality of life of an individual. Although it would appear the disease has a connection with old age, it may occur among younger individuals too. Even veteran actor Mohan Raj was suffering from Parkinson's disease for a long time. On Thursday, October 3, the actor died at the age of 70 at his residence. He was famous for playing the role of villain Kirikkadan Jose in Mohanlal's film 'Kireedam'.

What is Parkinson's Disease?

The disease history starts with an English doctor, James Parkinson. In the year 1817, he was the first to describe this chronic and progressive brain disorder identified in central nervous system degeneration, specifically involving the area responsible for movement. This part of the brain is said to be neurons that produce a chemical called dopamine. Dopamine bears a significant function in controlling movement and the muscles.

In Parkinson's disease, these neurons producing dopamine degenerate slowly and die, thereby giving the brain a shortage of dopamine. This shortage of dopamine leads to the typical symptoms that characterize Parkinson's disease - such as tremors, rigidity, and movement difficulties.

Causes of Parkinson's Disease

The cause of Parkinson's disease has not been verified yet. However, scientists are hopeful that the predisposition towards the disease might involve genetic and environmental causes. Specific family history research has shown that people having a big family history of Parkinson's disease are more predisposed to getting the disease. In some cases, certain known genetic mutations have also been found to be in correlation with its onset.

Symptoms of Parkinson's Disease

The symptoms of Parkinson's disease are primarily motor symptoms, associated with movement, shakiness, stiffness, and difficulty in walking. Such manifestations usually start on one side of the body, and progression to both sides is gradual. Eventually, increased progression may start interfering with the ability to walk, or even dress or eat properly.

These symptoms of Parkinson's disease are much more than physical movement; they involve non-motor symptoms, which make a patient's mood, thinking, and well-being change. There are many of these such as depression, anxiety, memory decreased, tiredness, and sleep disturbances. In its advanced stages, some patients may also be exposed to hallucinations and delirium.

Treatment of Parkinson's Disease

Though Parkinson's disease is noncurable, several treatments have been discovered to curb its symptoms and slow its progression.

Medications: Medications are the most commonly used treatments for Parkinson's. They help restore dopamine in the brain.

Medications are the most commonly used treatments for Parkinson's. They help restore dopamine in the brain. Surgery: Some patients with end-stage Parkinson's disease may receive surgical intervention.

Some patients with end-stage Parkinson's disease may receive surgical intervention. Lifestyle change: Healthy lifestyle activities such as maintaining a well-balanced diet, regular exercise, and sufficient rest can assist people diagnosed with Parkinson's disease to better deal with the illness.

Healthy lifestyle activities such as maintaining a well-balanced diet, regular exercise, and sufficient rest can assist people diagnosed with Parkinson's disease to better deal with the illness. Alternative Therapies: Some alternative therapies such as acupuncture, massage therapy, or yoga may also be provided for patients with Parkinson's disease to reduce their stress and otherwise promote wellness.

Some alternative therapies such as acupuncture, massage therapy, or yoga may also be provided for patients with Parkinson's disease to reduce their stress and otherwise promote wellness. Supportive care: As Parkinson's progresses, patients will require assistance with daily activities. Occupational therapy helps them cope with changes in their abilities and maintain their independence.

Remember, maintaining a positive attitude and staying informed about the illness is very important. Education about Parkinson's will help one understand symptoms and manage them appropriately.

ALSO READ: World Parkinson's Day 2024: 5 myths and facts related to the degenerative brain condition