What is Norovirus? Cases confirmed in Kerala; Know how it spreads, symptoms and treatment

What is Norovirus? Kerala confirmed two cases of Norovirus after students from a primary school in Vizhinjam in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram fell sick. This is not the first time that Norovirus cases were found in India. Last year, in November, multiple cases were found in Kerala and Karnataka. As the virus is infecting people again, know how it spreads, the symptoms and its treatment.

How does Norovirus spread?

The norovirus which is also known as the 'winter vomiting bug' is highly infectious and spreads easily among people. Doctors said that the disease is transmitted by direct contact with an infected person, contaminated food or touching a contaminated surface, and putting unwashed hands in the mouth. The infection is caused and spread through contaminated food and water.

Norovirus is a very contagious virus and anyone can get infected and sick with norovirus. You can get norovirus from:

Having direct contact with an infected person

Consuming contaminated food or water

Touching contaminated surfaces and then putting your unwashed hands in your mouth

Symptoms of Norovirus

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention in the United States, the most common symptoms that a person infected with Norovirus has are:

Diarrhoea

Vomiting

Nausea

Stomach pain

Headache

Body pain

The norovirus infection generally lasts only for two days and there are not many after-effects. However, it can cause dehydration in very young and old people, and in some patients, bodies will remain weak for one more week after contracting the infection.

Prevention from Norovirus

The National Centre for Disease Control and Prevention stated that to keep Norovirus at bay, regular washing of hands is required and fruits and vegetables must be rinsed in hot water properly.

Norovirus treatment

As of now, there is no specific medication to treat people infected with norovirus. The CDC suggests drinking plenty of liquids is important as one must ensure to replace the lost fluid from vomiting and diarrhoea. It helps to prevent dehydration, otherwise, patients have to be administered rehydration fluids intravenously.